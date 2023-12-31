The 2023 Rose Bowl features a battle between two of the most storied programs in the country with the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide set to collide in the 2023 College Football Playoff semifinal on Monday. Michigan enters the matchup with a perfect 13-0 record after notching a 26-0 blowout win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. Alabama finished the regular season with a 12-1 record, with its only loss coming against fellow CFP semifinalist Texas in early September. The Tide knocked off two-time defending national champion Georgia 27-24 in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama is 8-4 against the spread, while Michigan is 7-5-1 ATS in 2023.

Michigan vs. Alabama spread: Michigan -2.5

Michigan vs. Alabama over/under: 45 points

Michigan vs. Alabama money line: Alabama +105, Michigan -126

Michigan vs. Alabama live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama is no stranger to playing in the College Football Playoff, and the Tide have had plenty of success on the sport's biggest stage. Alabama owns a 6-1 all-time record in CFP semifinal games, including six straight wins. On the other side, Michigan is 0-2 in CFP semifinal appearances and has not won a national championship since 1997.

Much of Alabama's success down the stretch can be attributed to the development of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound dual threat finished the regular season completing 65.5% of his pass attempts for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for 468 yards and 12 TDs on the ground.

Why Michigan can cover

This will be Michigan's third straight trip to the College Football Playoff, and the Wolverines are one of the most veteran teams in college football. Michigan leaned on arguably the best defense in college football during the regular season and defeated all but three of their 13 opponents by at least 24 points. The Wolverines allowed only 9.5 points and 239.7 total yards per game in 2023.

Offensively, Michigan is led by junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and senior running back Blake Corum. McCarthy enters the Rose Bowl completing 74.2% of his pass attempts for 2,630 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and three scores. Corum rushed for 1,028 yards and 24 touchdowns on 218 carries while catching 14 passes for 82 yards.

