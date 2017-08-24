247Sports College Football Podcast: Mock trades, AP poll reactions

What if trades were allowed in CFB?

Baker-mayfield-sooners.jpg
USATSI

In this episode: Camp is winding down, and starting quarterbacks have been named at Clemson (8:00) and Utah (13:00), but Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson want to take some time from depth chart battles to shake up some depth charts and ask "What if there were trades in college football?" Potential trades involving Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and more are proposed and graded (21:00) in this exercise which considers depth and impact on the 2017 season. Plus, reactions to the release of the preseason AP Top 25 (49:15).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson 
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories