247Sports College Football Podcast: Mock trades, AP poll reactions
What if trades were allowed in CFB?
In this episode: Camp is winding down, and starting quarterbacks have been named at Clemson (8:00) and Utah (13:00), but Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson want to take some time from depth chart battles to shake up some depth charts and ask "What if there were trades in college football?" Potential trades involving Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and more are proposed and graded (21:00) in this exercise which considers depth and impact on the 2017 season. Plus, reactions to the release of the preseason AP Top 25 (49:15).
