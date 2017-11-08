247Sports College Football Podcast: Week 10 was bad for the Big Ten

Recapping a bad week for the Big Ten and Oklahoma's Bedlam win

iowa.jpg
USATSI

In this episode: Week 10 was loaded with shake-ups in the major conference title races and the College Football Playoff picture. Fresh off a full day of work at CBS Sports Digital headquarters on SEC Live, Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson continue their conversations on the evolving 2017 college football landscape, with an eye on more chaos and coaching changes to come. This loaded episode includes Iowa's thrashing of Ohio State (2:00), the undeniable impact of a weather delay on Michigan State-Penn State (16:00), Michigan with Brandon Peters (22:45), what we learned from Oklahoma-Oklahoma State (26:30), coming around on Miami as a title contender (38:00), losing faith in Clemson (45:00), Notre Dame's improving offensive versatility (51:00), Alabama looking human against LSU (56:15), Auburn looking like a threat to Georgia and the Tide (1:01:40), the future of Arkansas and Tennessee (1:10:00) and USC and Washington State as the big winners in the Pac-12 this past weekend (1:17:00).

Follow on Twitter: @BartonSimmons | @Chip_Patterson 
Subscribe to the 247Sports CFB Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories