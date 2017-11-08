247Sports College Football Podcast: Week 10 was bad for the Big Ten

USATSI

In this episode: Week 10 was loaded with shake-ups in the major conference title races and the College Football Playoff picture. Fresh off a full day of work at CBS Sports Digital headquarters on SEC Live, Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson continue their conversations on the evolving 2017 college football landscape, with an eye on more chaos and coaching changes to come. This loaded episode includes Iowa's thrashing of Ohio State (2:00), the undeniable impact of a weather delay on Michigan State-Penn State (16:00), Michigan with Brandon Peters (22:45), what we learned from Oklahoma-Oklahoma State (26:30), coming around on Miami as a title contender (38:00), losing faith in Clemson (45:00), Notre Dame's improving offensive versatility (51:00), Alabama looking human against LSU (56:15), Auburn looking like a threat to Georgia and the Tide (1:01:40), the future of Arkansas and Tennessee (1:10:00) and USC and Washington State as the big winners in the Pac-12 this past weekend (1:17:00).

