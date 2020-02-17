ACC backs Big Ten proposal to allow every athlete a one-time transfer without sitting out
Momentum is growing for a simple solution to the growing number of transfers
The ACC announced Monday that it supports a proposal from the Big Ten that would allow undergraduate student athletes in all sports to transfer once without sitting out of competition for one year. The current rule mandates that undergraduate transfers in football, men's basketball, women's basketball, baseball and hockey must receive a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible immediately. Players in the remaining sports are allowed to transfer without sitting out.
"During the league's annual winter meetings (February 12-14), the ACC discussed the transfer environment and unanimously concluded that as a matter of principle we support a one-time transfer opportunity for all student-athletes regardless of sport," the conference said in a statement. "As a conference, we look forward to continuing the discussion nationally."
The statement comes three weeks after news broke that the Big Ten quietly issued the proposal last October.
"I think it's the right thing to do," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel told CBS Sports. "I don't know who's going to freak out and who's not going to freak out. That doesn't come into my thinking about it."
It's the latest in a concerted effort by the conferences and the NCAA to provide more structure to the rising trend of players transferring within FBS. The transfer portal was instituted in fall 2018 which allows players to input their names into a database that allows opposing coaches to contact them about potential opportunities within other programs.
"We have five sports that are not allowed to transfer in this day and age. That is something we need to fix," Manuel said. "We need to give all young people flexibility to transfer once. If they transfer a second time, there is no waiver."
The process became murky last offseason when high-profile quarterbacks Justin Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State after one season and Tate Martell moved from Ohio State to Miami as a result of Fields' presence in Columbus, Ohio. Both players surprisingly received immediate eligibility waivers from the NCAA.
CBS Sports reported last month that the NCAA will not hear transfer-related proposals during the 2019-20 academic year
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU, Utah to play in 2031 and 2032
Mark your calendars well in advance for the Tigers and Utes
-
Colorado reportedly interviewing Bielema
Tucker left Colorado to fill the Michigan State vacancy earlier this month
-
Baby giraffe in NOLA named 'Burreaux'
The zoo held a fundraiser where donations counted as votes for a name
-
EKU LB charged with assaulting cop
Video captured from a police cruiser shows the linebacker picking up an officer, and throwing...
-
Fallout from Mel Tucker's move to MSU
The constantly spinning coaching carousel impacts programs, their players, recruits and more
-
Michigan State hires Mel Tucker as coach
Tucker only spent one season with the Buffaloes before making the move to the Big Ten
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game