Alabama has established itself as a destination program for wide receivers looking to emerge as elite NFL prospects, and coach Nick Saban just landed the commitment of a potential star. Malik Benson, the top-ranked junior college prospect in the country in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday. The Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College star chose Saban's program over multiple Power Five offers including LSU, Oregon, Georgia and Tennessee.

"It has been a long journey and I am very grateful for every coach that has reached out and build a relationship with me from high school till now," he wrote. "Having to go to junior college out of high school kept me motivated and I knew I could achieve any goal I have set with hard work and dedication! With all of that being said, after this fall I will be attending the University of Alabama."

Benson told 247Sports earlier this summer it's that tradition of success from the wide receiver position that played a big role in his attraction to the Tide.

"I think just what stands out to me is year after year they're a winning program," Benson said this summer. "And my position, receiver, the last three or four years, the receivers they've put out, they've had great success. What they did with DeVonta Smith, a Heisman winner at receiver. That's a key factor. What they do, who they produce, stuff like that."

Benson caught 43 passes for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was originally part of the 2021 class out of Lansing (Kansas) High School. He is the 11th player to commit to the Crimson Tide's 2023 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 19 overall in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.