No. 12 Alabama could be without linebacker Deontae Lawson for an extended period of time due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 4 against Ole Miss, according to ESPN. Lawson, the Crimson Tide's second-leading tackler on the season, was previously listed by Alabama coach Nick Saban as "very questionable" ahead of the Week 5 matchup on Saturday against Mississippi State.

Lawson has been credited with 26 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, through the Crimson Tide's first four games of the season. The redshirt sophomore had a season-high 10 total tackles during Alabama's Week 3 win at South Florida before registering just one tackle in the win against Ole Miss before exiting in the second quarter with the injury. Sophomore Jihaad Campbell, who recorded seven tackles against Ole Miss after stepping in for Lawson, is expected to start in Lawson's place against Mississippi State, according to ESPN.

Lawson has tallied 77 total tackles throughout his Alabama career. He recorded 51 total tackles for the Crimson Tide in 2022.

Alabama is looking to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in SEC play in the matchup with the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide have won each of their past 15 meetings opposite Mississippi State dating back to 2008, including a 49-9 victory during the most recent visit to Starkville, Mississippi, during the 2021 campaign.