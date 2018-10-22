Alabama QB Jalen Hurts undergoes procedure for ankle sprain, status for LSU game uncertain

Alabama coach Nick Saban revealed Monday that quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered an ankle injury during the team's 58-21 win over Tennessee on Saturday, noting that the injury went undetected during the game. It occurred during Hurts' 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter after he subbed in for starter Tua Tagovailoa.

"One thing that I want to announce that we didn't know about after the game is Jalen actually twisted his ankle when he scored the touchdown," Saban said about the injury. "He stayed in the game. Nobody really knew about it. It was a bit of a high ankle sprain, and they did a minor procedure to try to help the healing.

"I think he'll be out for one week, and probably will be ready to start working again next week. But it'll be a medical decision as to how fast he can come back. We've had other players have a similar situation and been able to recover fairly quickly."

The key part of Saban's quote is that he "thinks" Hurts will only miss one week of action for No. 1 Alabama. If that's indeed the case, it's not a big deal for Alabama because the Tide have the week off before taking on No. 4 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Nov. 3. The game will air live nationally on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Should the injury linger, however, there's a chance Hurts won't be available for what's looking to be Alabama's biggest test of the 2018 regular season. If Hurts can't play, we might finally see Tua Tagovailoa take snaps in the fourth quarter for the first time this season.