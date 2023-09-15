Tyler Buchner is expected to replace Jalen Milroe as Alabama starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide's Week 3 game against South Florida, according to 247Sports. The Notre Dame transfer would be taking over after Milroe started the first two games of the season.

Alabama's loss to Texas in Week 2 would be the catalyst for the change. While coach Nick Saban has yet to announce or indicate a change in starter, he certainly did not give Milroe a vote of confidence this week, even saying after Saturday's loss that he considered playing another QB in that game.

"We evaluate every position every week. If guys want security in their position, they need to play well," Saban said Wednesday when asked whether he would make a change at QB. "Everybody on our team knows that. I think everybody has responded in a positive way to try to get better and to improve. We'll constantly evaluate that position as we do every other position."

Milroe passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns, but he only completed 51.9% of his throws and tossed two interceptions, including one at Alabama's 5-yard line near the start of the fourth quarter. The Longhorns scored a touchdown on their ensuing offensive play to open a two-score lead.

Buchner entered the transfer portal in April after two years at Notre Dame and committed to Alabama on April 27, five days after the Crimson Tide's spring game. He competed with Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson for the starting job during fall camp, with Milroe initially winning out.

Buchner saw playing time in Alabama's season opener against Middle Tennessee. He completed three of his five pass attempts for 27 yards while rushing for a touchdown in the 56-7 win.

Buchner knows the offense well

Though this is Buchner's first year at Alabama, he should be intimately familiar with the offense if he ultimately is named starter. He played under first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. In fact, Rees was Buchner's primary recruiter when Buchner was the No. 11 quarterback prospect in the class of 2021. He signed with the Fighting Irish over several other major programs, including Alabama.

Buchner spent his freshman season as the backup to Jack Coan, though he did see action in 10 games. Buchner won Notre Dame's starting job ahead of the 2022 season and played in the first two games before a shoulder injury knocked him out for the rest of the year. With Rees calling the plays, Buchner completed 55.4% of his passes for 651 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed for 123 yards and an additional four touchdowns.