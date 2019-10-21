Alabama vs. LSU chosen by SEC on CBS as third straight game featuring top-10 teams
Alabama-LSU on Nov. 9 will follow Florida-Georgia on Nov. 2 as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
The upcoming SEC on CBS schedule will feature three straight top-10 matchups, with the much-anticipated meeting of No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. getting selected as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week at 3:30 p.m. ET for Nov. 9.
This run of elite matchups kicks off with No. 2 LSU hosting No. 9 Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, with Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler and Jamie Erdahl on the call from Baton Rouge. The SEC on CBS selection for the following week on Nov. 2 was also previously announced, broadcasting from Jacksonville, Florida, for the annual neutral-field meeting between No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Georgia.
The Alabama-LSU game is one of the most exciting series in all of college football, but it's a series that has been decidedly one-sided since LSU's 9-6 win in the "Game of the Century" in 2011. LSU hopes to reverse that this year in a game that could decide the SEC West representative in the SEC Championship Game. The same stakes could be said for Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville after both teams suffered conference losses but maintain their spot near the top of the division standings.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
College football odds, lines for Week 9
Michigan also opened as a short home favorite over Notre Dame in the Big House
-
Week 9 CFB: Odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college football game 10,000 times
-
CBS Sports 130: Oklahoma into top four
The Sooners jumped Clemson for the No. 4 spot
-
Ex-coach Mark Richt suffers heart attack
Richt announced on Twitter that he had a heart attack but is ready to return to work
-
The Monday After: Tua's ankle clouds CFP
Plus, what does Clemson have to do to impress AP voters?
-
Swinney punishes player who threw punch
Cornerback Andrew Booth had plenty of time to think about that mistake on the bus ride home
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game