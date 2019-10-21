Alabama vs. LSU chosen by SEC on CBS as third straight game featuring top-10 teams

The upcoming SEC on CBS schedule will feature three straight top-10 matchups, with the much-anticipated meeting of No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. getting selected as the SEC on CBS Game of the Week at 3:30 p.m. ET for Nov. 9.

This run of elite matchups kicks off with No. 2 LSU hosting No. 9 Auburn in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, with Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler and Jamie Erdahl on the call from Baton Rouge. The SEC on CBS selection for the following week on Nov. 2 was also previously announced, broadcasting from Jacksonville, Florida, for the annual neutral-field meeting between No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Georgia.

The Alabama-LSU game is one of the most exciting series in all of college football, but it's a series that has been decidedly one-sided since LSU's 9-6 win in the "Game of the Century" in 2011. LSU hopes to reverse that this year in a game that could decide the SEC West representative in the SEC Championship Game. The same stakes could be said for Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville after both teams suffered conference losses but maintain their spot near the top of the division standings.