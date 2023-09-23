The Week 4 SEC on CBS matchup features a top-15 showdown between the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebels enter Saturday's matchup with an undefeated record after knocking off Georgia Tech 48-23 last week. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are coming off a sloppy 17-3 victory over South Florida after suffering a 34-24 setback against Texas at home. Alabama has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven straight against Ole Miss.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The Crimson Tide are 7-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Alabama vs. Ole Miss:

Alabama vs. Ole Miss spread: Crimson Tide -7

Alabama vs. Ole Miss over/under: 56 points

Alabama vs. Ole Miss money line: Alabama -268, Ole Miss +214

Why Alabama can cover

Head coach Nick Saban is returning to Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback earlier this week and the sophomore signal-caller has been the best overall option for Alabama this season. Milroe completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening victory over Middle Tennessee. He also racked up 48 rushing yards and two scores against the Blue Raiders.

In the loss against Texas, Milroe threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, but Saban benched Milroe against USF, so he'll be keen on avoiding mistakes on Saturday. In addition, the Crimson Tide have dominated the Rebels in Tuscaloosa, winning 13 of their last 14 meetings against Ole Miss at home.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels feature one of the SEC's most explosive offenses. Ole Miss' offense is averaging 496.4 yards per game, which ranks third in the league. The Rebels feature the SEC's most effective ground game, averaging 256.6 rushing yards per game.

In Saturday's victory over Georgia Tech, Ole Miss finished with 299 rushing yards. Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the way in that category after recording 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Dart also completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 251 yards and a touchdown. Plus, Ole Miss has won five of its last seven games on the road under head coach Lane Kiffin, who's eager to get his first win against Saban.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Alabama picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 54 points.

So who wins Alabama vs. Ole Miss, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time?