The overarching focus of the college football world will be on Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday evening. The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 11 Texas Longhorns in the highest-profile matchup of the college football weekend. Both teams are unbeaten this season, with Alabama blasting MTSU and Texas taking care of business over Rice. The same two programs met in 2022, with Alabama narrowly defeating Texas by a 20-19 margin.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Crimson Tide as 7-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54 in the latest Texas vs. Alabama odds. Before making any Alabama vs. Texas picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Alabama vs. Texas spread: Alabama -7

Alabama vs. Texas over/under: 54 points

Alabama vs. Texas money line: Alabama -284, Texas +228

TEX: The Longhorns are 8-6 against the spread since 2022

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 7-6-1 against the spread since 2022

Why Texas can cover

Texas enters this matchup with the best all-time record (7-2-1) of any program against Alabama. The Longhorns also bring a talented roster to Tuscaloosa, and Texas scored 37 points in the season opener. That comes after Texas put up 34.5 points per game last season, and the Longhorns had the second-fewest interceptions (seven) in the Big 12 a season ago. Texas also maintained a stellar 5.2 yards per carry average on the ground, and the Longhorns may have the most talented quarterback room in the country.

Quinn Ewers is the starter, and he put up four touchdowns and more than 260 passing yards last week against Rice. Ewers also opened 9 of 12 for 134 yards in last year's loss to Alabama before suffering an injury in what became a close-fought defeat. On the outside, Xavier Worthy leads a pass-catching group with real depth, and he had seven catches for 90 yards in the win over Rice. Worthy also has more than 1,800 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Why Alabama can cover

Bryant-Denny Stadium has been quite friendly to Alabama in the recent past. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have the longest active FBS home winning streak, claiming 21 consecutive victories in Tuscaloosa. Alabama also has 43 straight non-conference home wins, with each of the 43 victories coming by at least 14 points. Finally, Alabama is 12-1 in the last 13 games in Tuscaloosa against ranked opponents. In addition, Alabama is 58-1 in the last 59 games during the month of September, including an active streak of 29 straight September wins.

From there, Alabama's offense is a force to be reckoned with. The Crimson Tide have scored 45 points or more in three straight games, and Alabama averaged 41.1 points per game in 2022. Jalen Milroe takes over as the starting quarterback in 2023, and he set a new Alabama record in his second career start. Milroe completed 13 of 18 passes for 194 yards, and he compiled five touchdowns. Milroe became the first quarterback in Alabama history with at least three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game.

