There was no Heisman Trophy jinx for Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the first half on Monday night. College football's top playmaker tore up Ohio State's pass defense in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, breaking playoff and SEC records before the Crimson Tide even got to halftime.

Through 30 minutes of action, Smith racked up 12 receptions on 14 targets for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Those 12 catches were the most in the history of the CFP National Championship.

However, Smith appeared to injure his right hand early in the third quarter. After being looked at by team trainers in the sideline medical tent, Smith was taken to the locker room with a towel over his hand. Smith was just 7 yards away from breaking LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase's single-game record for receiving yards in the CFP title game. Chase set that mark with 221 yards against Clemson last year.

Speaking of Chase, Smith also broke the SEC's single-season receiving yards record previously held by the LSU wideout. With his 200-yard first-half performance, Smith finished with 1,856 yards on the year, topping Chase's record of 1,780 yards set a year ago. Smith also became the SEC's all-time leading receiver in the game with 3,965 career yards.

Ohio State tried everything to cover Smith, but nothing has worked. He's shown breakaway speed on both catch-and-run routes ...

... as well as vertical breakaway ability. His third touchdown of the first half came on a mismatch against Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland. It went about as poorly for the Buckeyes as you would imagine.