Texas quarterback Arch Manning's first NIL deal is already paying major dividends. Last week, the freshman phenom signed a multi-year agreement with Panini America centering around an exclusive series of autographed trading cards, and the first such card was auctioned off for a whopping $102,500. The winning bid represents a record sale for Panini America, eclipsing a 1-of-1 card featuring Dallas Mavericks star Luke Doncic which sold for $100,000. It is also a record sale for any NIL-based trading card to date.

All of the money made in the auction goes to benefit St. David's HealthCare and St. David's Foundation in Austin, Texas. Manning has yet to even appear in a game for the Longhorns.

"Panini America, the world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, has just announced an exclusive partnership with Arch Manning, one of the country's top freshmen quarterbacks who is entering his first season at the University of Texas," read a statement from Panini America when the deal was announced. "Expected by many to continue his family's QB dynasty, Manning's partnership with Panini is his first and only NIL agreement to date."

Manning, the nephew of former Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, committed to Texas in June 2022, choosing the Longhorns over strong pushes from Alabama and Georgia. The post announcing his decision reached over 200,000 likes on Twitter.

Manning finished as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023. He joins a quarterback room led by incumbent starter Quinn Ewers -- a former No. 1 overall high school product in his own right. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced earlier in the offseason that Ewers will be Texas' starter for the 2023 season.