Through 2 Quarters

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are on the board, but we're still waiting on the Arkansas State Red Wolves to respond. Coastal Carolina is in control with a 24 to nothing lead over Arkansas State. The Chanticleers have been led by TE Isaiah Likely, who so far has caught five passes for two TDs and 133 yards.

Likely has led the way so far for Coastal Carolina, as he has caught five passes for two TDs and 133 yards. This receiving effort made it the first game that Likely has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

With three sacks, the Coastal Carolina defense has been a true menace for Arkansas State's offensive line. We'll see how many sacks Coastal Carolina can scare up the rest of the game.

Who's Playing

No. 15 Coastal Carolina @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 5-0; Arkansas State 1-4

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Coastal Carolina and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Chanticleers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Arkansas State will be looking to right the ship.

Coastal Carolina ran circles around the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week, and the extra yardage (565 yards vs. 203 yards) paid off. Coastal Carolina steamrolled past Louisiana-Monroe 59-6 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-3. Coastal Carolina can attribute much of their success to RB Braydon Bennett, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Chanticleers' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Warhawks' offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 17 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 59-33 punch to the gut against the Georgia Southern Eagles last week. Arkansas State was down 45-19 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Chanticleers are now a perfect 5-0 while Arkansas State sits at 1-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Coastal Carolina is stumbling into the game with the 192nd most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up eight on the season. Arkansas State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 247th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 20-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Chanticleers, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Arkansas State have won three out of their last four games against Coastal Carolina.