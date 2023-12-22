The Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-6) attempt to end their season on a high note when they meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6) on Saturday in the 2023 Camellia Bowl. Arkansas State, which suffered a 35-21 loss at Marshall in its regular-season finale, is making its first bowl appearance since defeating FIU in the 2019 Camellia Bowl. Northern Illinois, which got past Kent State 37-27 to finish its schedule with five wins in seven contests, has lost seven straight bowl games since posting a 38-20 victory against the Red Wolves in the 2011 GoDaddy.com Bowl.

Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., is scheduled for noon ET. The Red Wolves are 3-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois spread: Red Wolves -3

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois over/under: 54.5 points



Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois money line: Red Wolves -153, Huskies +128

ARKST: The Red Wolves are 4-1 against the spread in their last five contests

NIU: The Huskies are 1-6 ATS in their last seven bowl games

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves' offense is led by quarterback Jaylen Raynor, who has thrown for 2,300 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Raynor, who was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year after beginning the campaign as Arkansas State's third-string signal-caller, also has rushed for 324 yards and five scores. The native of North Carolina is tied for 16th in the nation with an average of nine yards per completion.

Wideout Courtney Jackson has been Raynor's favorite target as the redshirt junior leads the Red Wolves with 38 catches, 658 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions. Jackson, who spent the previous four years at Syracuse, hauled in four passes for 48 yards and a TD against Marshall and also returned a punt 60 yards for a score. Redshirt sophomore Corey Rucker has made 31 catches for 598 yards, while senior Jeff Foreman has racked up 521 yards and four TDs on 25 receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

The Huskies could be sitting with a much better record as an FBS-high five of their six losses were by one score. Those five defeats were by a combined total of 22 points, with three of the games being decided by three points or less. The club held seven of its 12 opponents to two touchdowns or fewer and posted a 24-0 shutout against Western Michigan in its penultimate contest.

Northern Illinois possesses a ground attack that features Antario Brown, who is 19th in the country in rushing with 1,164 yards and has made 10 TD runs. The junior came up with a strong effort in his first bowl appearance, running for 105 yards and a score in the Huskies' 47-41 loss to Coastal Carolina in the 2021 Cure Bowl. Brown reached triple digits in rushing yards four times this season, surpassing 150 on each occasion and setting a career-high with 280 -- along with four touchdowns -- on Oct. 7 against Akron. See which team to pick here.

