Arkansas State vs. S. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arkansas State vs. Southern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas State (home) vs. S. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Arkansas State 1-2-0; S. Illinois 2-1-0
What to Know
After two games on the road, Arkansas State is heading back home. They will square off against S. Illinois at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory.
If the Red Wolves were riding high off their 43-17 takedown of UNLV two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Arkansas State was completely outmatched, falling 55 to nothing to Georgia. Arkansas State's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.
Meanwhile, S. Illinois and UT Martin couldn't quite live up to the 62-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. S. Illinois came out on top against UT Martin by a score of 28-14 last week. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Salukis.
S. Illinois' win lifted them to 2-1 while Arkansas State's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if S. Illinois' success rolls on or if the Red Wolves are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Wolves are a big 21 point favorite against the Salukis.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
