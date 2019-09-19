Arkansas State vs. S. Illinois: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arkansas State (home) vs. S. Illinois (away)

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-2-0; S. Illinois 2-1-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas State is heading back home. They will square off against S. Illinois at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21-point margin of victory.

If the Red Wolves were riding high off their 43-17 takedown of UNLV two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Arkansas State was completely outmatched, falling 55 to nothing to Georgia. Arkansas State's low-scoring defeat was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois and UT Martin couldn't quite live up to the 62-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. S. Illinois came out on top against UT Martin by a score of 28-14 last week. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Salukis.

S. Illinois' win lifted them to 2-1 while Arkansas State's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if S. Illinois' success rolls on or if the Red Wolves are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN3.com
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 21 point favorite against the Salukis.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

