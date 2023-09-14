A Week 3 non-conference college football battle features the Army Black Knights (1-1) going on the road to play the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) on Friday evening. The Black Knights bounced back in Week 2 after a disappointing Week 1 loss. On Sept. 9, Army beaet Delaware State 57-0. UTSA also secured a win in Week 2, topping Texas State 20-13.

Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Roadrunners are 8.5-point favorites in Army vs. UTSA odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Army vs. UTSA spread: Roadrunners -8.5

Army vs. UTSA over/under: 45 points

Army vs. UTSA money line: Roadrunners -333, Black Knights +2663

UTSA: UTSA has hit the game total Under in eight of its last 13 games

ARMY: Army has hit the game total Under in three of its last four away games

Why Army can cover

Army heads into this contest with great confidence after a dominant Week 2 performance. The Black Knights torched Delaware State as they racked up 525 total yards of offense. Their ground attack was nearly unstoppable, as they logged 287 rush yards at 6.7 yards per carry. This unit had five players log at least 30 rushing yards.

Junior quarterback Bryson Daily is a dual-threat for the Black Knights. Daily will consistently use his feet to pick up yards and owns impressive accuracy as a passer. He was 8 of 11 with 193 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards (65) with two rushing scores. Junior wide receiver Isaiah Alston has been an effective pass catcher for the Black Knights, totaling six catches for 182 yards and two TDs this season.

Why UTSA can cover

Senior quarterback Frank Harris provides the Roadrunners with an athletic signal-caller. Harris has a strong arm with the field vision to get the ball into his playmakers' hands. The Texas native tossed 7,236 passing yards and 59 passing touchdowns over his last two seasons at UTSA. In last week's win over Texas State, he went 26 of 37 with 214 yards and one passing score.

Senior receiver Joshua Cephus is the leading pass-catcher in the offense. Cephus (6-foot-3) is a savvy route runner with strong hands at the catch point. The Texas native does damage after the catch and has impressive speed. He's first on the squad in receptions (15) and receiving yards (161) with one touchdown. In Week 1, Cephus had six grabs with 123 yards and his lone score thus far.

How to make Army vs. UTSA picks

