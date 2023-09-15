The UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) host the Army Black Knights (1-1) in a Week 3 matchup on Friday evening. Both teams lost in Week 1 but turned it around last weekend. On Sept. 9, the Black Knights lit up Delaware State en route to a shutout 57-0 victory. On the other side, UTSA topped Texas State 20-13 in Week 2. This will be the fourth matchup in school history. In 2022, the Roadrunners topped the Black Knights 41-38 in overtime.

Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Roadrunners are 8.5-point favorites in Army vs. UTSA odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Army vs. UTSA spread: Roadrunners -8.5

Army vs. UTSA over/under: 44 points

Army vs. UTSA money line: Roadrunners -335, Black Knights +263

UTSA: UTSA has hit the game total Under in eight of its last 13 games

ARMY: Army has hit the game total Under in three of its last four away games

Why Army can cover

Army heads into this contest with great confidence after a dominant Week 2 performance. The Black Knights torched Delaware State as they racked up 525 total yards of offense. Their ground attack was nearly unstoppable, as they logged 287 rush yards at 6.7 yards per carry. This unit had five players log at least 30 rushing yards.

Junior quarterback Bryson Daily is a dual-threat for the Black Knights. Daily will consistently use his feet to pick up yards and owns impressive accuracy as a passer. He was 8 of 11 with 193 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing yards (65) with two rushing scores. Junior wide receiver Isaiah Alston has been an effective pass catcher for the Black Knights, totaling six catches for 182 yards and two TDs this season. See which team to pick here.

Why UTSA can cover

Sophomore running back Kevorian Barnes is the main option in the backfield for UTSA. Barnes has impressive vision and agility to quickly hit the open hole. The Texas native is first on the team in carries (42) and rushing yards (206). He's notched back-to-back games with at least 100 rushing yards. In his last outing, Barnes had 26 carries for 103 yards.

UTSA likes to get the run game going and that helps open up the passing attack. The Roadrunners have rushed for at least 150 yards in both games thus far. Senior Tykee Ogle-Kellogg (6-foot-5) brings good size into the receiver room. Ogle-Kellogg steps in as the No. 2 receiver role and is able to consistently win in the intermediate area of the field. He has reeled in nine passes for 94 yards in two games. See which team to pick here.

