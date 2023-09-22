Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Georgia Southern 2-1, Ball State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Ball State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Unlike Ball State, Georgia Southern will be limping in after taking a loss.

After a disappointing three points in their last matchup, Ball State made sure to put some points up on the board against Indiana State on Saturday. Ball State really took it to Indiana State for the full four quarters, racking up a 45-7 victory at home.

Ball State can attribute much of their success to RB Marquez Cooper, who rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from RB Rico Barfield, who rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, sadly Georgia Southern were not quite Wisconsin's equal in the second half on Saturday. Georgia Southern ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-14 walloping at Wisconsin's hands. Georgia Southern were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Looking ahead, Georgia Southern are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Ball State came up short against Georgia Southern in their previous matchup last September, falling 34-23. Will Ball State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Georgia Southern is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgia Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.