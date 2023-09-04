Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen will miss at least two weeks with an MCL injury, coach Dave Aranda announced Monday. The timeline means the Bears' starter will be out for a high-profile bout with No. 14 Utah at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, in Week 2.

Shapen suffered a number of big hits in a shocking 42-31 season-opening loss to Texas State. At one point, Shapen went into the medical tent and came back with his knee completely covered in a brace and tape. Shapen hit some big plays after the injury but was ultimately pulled from the game in the fourth quarter. Aranda told Shapen during the game that he didn't feel confident that the staff could protect him.

While Shapen was heavily scrutinized for his performance in 2022, the junior responded with an outstanding game against the Bobcats. Shapen completed 21 of 31 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score. He was the highest-rated player on Baylor's team in the loss and boasted the No. 4 passing grade in college football over the weekend.

In addition to Shapen, starting safety Devin Lemear will miss at least two weeks with a dislocated elbow while outside linebacker Garmon Randolph will also miss the matchup against the Utes with a high ankle sprain. The losses are only magnified after Baylor gave up 42 points and 9.9 yards per pass attempt against a Sun Belt opponent.

Pivotal loss

One year ago, Aranda was one of the highest-profile coaching candidates in college football. With Shapen sidelined, Aranda is in real danger of ending up on the hot seat entering Big 12 play. Utah dismantled Florida 24-11 in Week 1 and looked the part of a legitimate Pac-12 championship contender once again.

Losing to Utah would drop the Bears to 0-2 for the first time since 2017, the first year of the Matt Rhule era. Of course, the difference is that Rhule was completely replacing a roster, while Aranda is in Year 4 with a roster completely made up of his own players.

Aranda is signed through 2029. Baylor does not publicly reveal contract or buyout details as a private institution, but chances are the number is high. Still, Baylor is a competitive enough institution that the program might attempt to find the money if things really start going south.

Unproven backup

With Shapen sidelined, all eyes turn to backup Sawyer Robertson, a transfer from Mississippi State. Robertson competed for the job with Shapen this offseason before Shapen was quickly named the starter after an impressive camp. Now, Robertson gets his turn in the spotlight. In backup duty against Texas State, Robertson completed 6 of 12 passes for 113 yards with a key interception and fumble. Throughout his career at Mississippi State, he completed just 6 of 11 passes for 23 yards with an interception.

Robertson was a highly touted recruit ranked the No. 205 player in the country by the Top247 rankings. Going through first-team reps gives him an opportunity to grow and improve before the high-profile matchup against Utah. However, making a first start against such a physical defense is a scary proposition for the sophomore from Lubbock, Texas.