The Sept. 19 game between Baylor and Houston has been postponed after the Bears failed to meet the minimum COVID-19 thresholds required by the Big 12. The cancellation, less than 24 hours before the scheduled noon ET kickoff, comes less than a week after the game was agreed upon by both sides. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd initially reported the news of the game's cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns within the Baylor program.

"The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in a statement. "We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff. We are grateful for the support and understanding of the University of Houston, Athletic director Chris Pezman, and Chancellor Khator. We look forward to a future home and home match-up."

The Big 12 implemented minimum thresholds for playing games this season in light of coronavirus concerns. Each team must have at least 53 players available for football games and at least seven available offensive linemen, four available interior defensive linemen and one quarterback.

The Week 3 game was a late addition to the schedule after Houston's scheduled matchup against Memphis was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Memphis program.The postponement of Baylor-Houston is just the latest scratch from the college football slate this weekend as it joins Charlotte-North Carolina, BYU-Army, Florida Atlantic-Georgia Southern and Arkansas State-Central Arkansas among the games to be cancelled or postponed. In total, 15 FBS games have been canceled or postponed so far this season as programs continue grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and contact tracing protocols.

The Bears had to call off their Week 2 game against Louisiana Tech, while the Cougars have been forced to postpone games against Rice and Memphis.