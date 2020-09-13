If the 2020 college football season has taught us anything, it's that games can be scheduled at the last minute. That is the case with Baylor and Houston, both of whom needed a replacement game after losing opponents. The Bears and Cougars announced Saturday that they will play at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Sept. 19.

It marks a quick one-week turnaround for both sides as they try to put together as close to a full season as possible. Baylor did have a nonconference game scheduled against Louisiana Tech for Week 2, but that was postponed indefinitely after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Bulldogs program. A makeup date for that game was proving to be difficult, and Baylor had one more open weekend (Sept. 19) before conference games started on Sept. 26.

"Our student-athletes and staff are excited for this opportunity," Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. "I'm really happy for our players. I've known coach [Dana] Holgorsen for a long time and I know several coaches on his staff. I know they will be ready. I am grateful for our players to have this chance to compete and we look forward to facing a good Houston team."

Similarly, Houston's Week 3 game against Memphis was officially postponed on Saturday. The game had been on the ropes after the Tigers paused practices and other athletic-related activities following their Week 1 game against Arkansas State amid a COVID-19 outbreak. The Cougars will play an eight-game conference schedule but were allowed to add up to four additional nonconference games.