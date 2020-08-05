Watch Now: Big 12 To Play 9 Conference Games, 1 Non-Conference Game (3:43)

In a surprise early-morning announcement, the Big Ten released its complete 10-game, conference-only college football schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday. The schedule format will be comprised of each team's previously scheduled nine-game conference slate along with one additional game against a cross-division opponent.

The Big Ten will begin playing games earlier than all other Power Five conferences, starting in the traditional Week 1. It has games on Thursday and Friday of that week before beginning league-wide on Saturday, Sept. 5. The ACC is beginning play the following week, the Big 12 has yet to decide, and the SEC and Pac-12 are kicking off their seasons on Sept. 26.

The 10 Big Ten games will be played over 12 weeks with each team having two off weeks. Week 13 on Nov. 28 is off league-wide as an additional date to make up games if necessary. This flexibility in the schedule allows for games to be moved and the potential for pushing back the start of the season entirely. While this announcement puts dates and games in writing, nothing is set in stone. 

"One of the reasons we went to 10 games was to provide our schools with flexibility, to play 10 games over a 12-week period with a couple of open weeks that we can move games into," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told The Athletic. "There has been a great deal of collaboration with this. To be able to work on the schedule with athletic directors, coaches and our conference staff -- anytime you can work together in a collective manner, the better chance you have for success."

The Big Ten Championship Game is currently scheduled on its original date of Dec. 5 but could be moved to Dec. 19. The Big 12 also hopes to play its league title game on Dec. 5, while the SEC and Pac-12 have already pushed their games back to Dec. 19. The ACC has yet to decide.

The marquee Ohio State-Michigan game, one of the most watched in college football each season, will be played on Oct. 24 marking the first time the Buckeyes and Wolverines will square off before November since 1933.

With the college football landscape shifting amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten announced that it conference members will conduct two COVID-19 tests each week, double the minimum NCAA guideline of one test taken up to 72 hours before beginning competition.

Check out the full Big Ten schedule below: 

Week 1 (Sept. 5) 

Ohio State at Illinois (Thursday, Sept. 3)
Indiana at Wisconsin (Friday, Sept. 4)
Maryland at Iowa 
Minnesota at Michigan State 
Nebraska at Rutgers 
Northwestern at Penn State 
Purdue at Michigan 

Week 2 (Sept. 12)

Illinois at Nebraska 
Iowa at Purdue 
Michigan at Minnesota 
Wisconsin at Northwestern 
Penn State at Indiana 
Michigan State at Maryland 
Rutgers at Ohio State 

Week 3 (Sept. 19)

Illinois at Indiana 
Iowa at Minnesota 
Wisconsin at Nebraska 
Northwestern at Michigan State 
Ohio State at Purdue 
Rutgers at Maryland 
Penn State at Michigan 

Week 4 (Sept. 26) 

Purdue at Illinois 
Nebraska at Iowa 
Minnesota at Wisconsin 
Maryland at Northwestern
Indiana at Ohio State 
Michigan at Rutgers 
Michigan State at Penn State 

Week 5 (Oct. 3)

Northwestern at Iowa 
Minnesota at Nebraska 
Wisconsin at Maryland 
Michigan State at Michigan 
Penn State at Rutgers 

Byes: Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State

Week 6 (Oct. 10) 

Iowa at Illinois 
Indiana at Minnesota 
Nebraska at Ohio State 
Purdue at Wisconsin 

Byes: Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers 

Week 7 (Oct. 17)

Illinois at Northwestern 
Rutgers at Purdue
Michigan at Indiana 
Maryland at Penn State 
Ohio State at Michigan State

Byes: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Week 8 (Oct. 24)

Illinois at Wisconsin
Iowa at Penn State 
Purdue at Minnesota 
Nebraska at Northwestern
Maryland at Indiana 
Michigan at Ohio State 
Rutgers at Michigan State

Week 9 (Oct. 31)

Minnesota at Illinois 
Michigan State at Iowa 
Penn State ate Nebraska 
Northwestern at Purdue 
Wisconsin at Michigan 
Indiana at Rutgers 
Ohio State at Maryland 

Week 10 (Nov. 7)

Illinois at Rutgers 
Indiana at Michigan State 
Maryland at Michigan 
Ohio State at Penn State 

Byes: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin 

Week 11 (Nov. 14)

Wisconsin at Iowa
Northwestern at Minnesota 
Nebraska at Purdue

Byes: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers 

Week 12 (Nov. 21)

Penn State at Illinois 
Iowa at Ohio State
Minnesota at Maryland 
Michigan State at Nebraska 
Michigan at Northwestern 
Purdue at Indiana 
Rutgers at Wisconsin 

Week 13 (Nov. 28)

Byes: All 

Week 14 (Dec. 5) 

Big Ten Championship Game

