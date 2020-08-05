Watch Now: Big 12 To Play 9 Conference Games, 1 Non-Conference Game ( 3:43 )

In a surprise early-morning announcement, the Big Ten released its complete 10-game, conference-only college football schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday. The schedule format will be comprised of each team's previously scheduled nine-game conference slate along with one additional game against a cross-division opponent.

The Big Ten will begin playing games earlier than all other Power Five conferences, starting in the traditional Week 1. It has games on Thursday and Friday of that week before beginning league-wide on Saturday, Sept. 5. The ACC is beginning play the following week, the Big 12 has yet to decide, and the SEC and Pac-12 are kicking off their seasons on Sept. 26.

The 10 Big Ten games will be played over 12 weeks with each team having two off weeks. Week 13 on Nov. 28 is off league-wide as an additional date to make up games if necessary. This flexibility in the schedule allows for games to be moved and the potential for pushing back the start of the season entirely. While this announcement puts dates and games in writing, nothing is set in stone.

"One of the reasons we went to 10 games was to provide our schools with flexibility, to play 10 games over a 12-week period with a couple of open weeks that we can move games into," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told The Athletic. "There has been a great deal of collaboration with this. To be able to work on the schedule with athletic directors, coaches and our conference staff -- anytime you can work together in a collective manner, the better chance you have for success."

The Big Ten Championship Game is currently scheduled on its original date of Dec. 5 but could be moved to Dec. 19. The Big 12 also hopes to play its league title game on Dec. 5, while the SEC and Pac-12 have already pushed their games back to Dec. 19. The ACC has yet to decide.

The marquee Ohio State-Michigan game, one of the most watched in college football each season, will be played on Oct. 24 marking the first time the Buckeyes and Wolverines will square off before November since 1933.

With the college football landscape shifting amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten announced that it conference members will conduct two COVID-19 tests each week, double the minimum NCAA guideline of one test taken up to 72 hours before beginning competition.

Check out the full Big Ten schedule below:

Week 1 (Sept. 5)

Ohio State at Illinois (Thursday, Sept. 3)

Indiana at Wisconsin (Friday, Sept. 4)

Maryland at Iowa

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Rutgers

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Michigan

Week 2 (Sept. 12)

Illinois at Nebraska

Iowa at Purdue

Michigan at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Penn State at Indiana

Michigan State at Maryland

Rutgers at Ohio State

Week 3 (Sept. 19)

Illinois at Indiana

Iowa at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Michigan State

Ohio State at Purdue

Rutgers at Maryland

Penn State at Michigan

Week 4 (Sept. 26)

Purdue at Illinois

Nebraska at Iowa

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Maryland at Northwestern

Indiana at Ohio State

Michigan at Rutgers

Michigan State at Penn State

Week 5 (Oct. 3)

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Maryland

Michigan State at Michigan

Penn State at Rutgers

Byes: Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State

Week 6 (Oct. 10)

Iowa at Illinois

Indiana at Minnesota

Nebraska at Ohio State

Purdue at Wisconsin

Byes: Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers

Week 7 (Oct. 17)

Illinois at Northwestern

Rutgers at Purdue

Michigan at Indiana

Maryland at Penn State

Ohio State at Michigan State

Byes: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Week 8 (Oct. 24)

Illinois at Wisconsin

Iowa at Penn State

Purdue at Minnesota

Nebraska at Northwestern

Maryland at Indiana

Michigan at Ohio State

Rutgers at Michigan State

Week 9 (Oct. 31)

Minnesota at Illinois

Michigan State at Iowa

Penn State ate Nebraska

Northwestern at Purdue

Wisconsin at Michigan

Indiana at Rutgers

Ohio State at Maryland

Week 10 (Nov. 7)

Illinois at Rutgers

Indiana at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Ohio State at Penn State

Byes: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

Week 11 (Nov. 14)

Wisconsin at Iowa

Northwestern at Minnesota

Nebraska at Purdue

Byes: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers

Week 12 (Nov. 21)

Penn State at Illinois

Iowa at Ohio State

Minnesota at Maryland

Michigan State at Nebraska

Michigan at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Week 13 (Nov. 28)

Byes: All

Week 14 (Dec. 5)

Big Ten Championship Game