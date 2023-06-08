With the arrival of USC and UCLA for the 2024-25 college football season, the Big Ten updated its scheduling model to protect the league's numerous and tradition-rich rivalries while eliminating divisions amid its swelling membership. The conference announced its new "flex protect plus" model Thursday. Most schools will have up to three protected annual rivalries (Penn State is the only school without a protected rivalry) as part of a nine-game schedule otherwise featuring new conference opponents on a two-year rotating basis.

Teams will also play certain opponents in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, referred to as "two plays." These essentially serve as a home-and-home between conference opponents. Teams will have different "two plays" for the 2026-27 season.

With all that in mind, here are the permanent rivals, plus the home and away schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, for each Big Ten team. Note: Teams that are italicized indicate a permanent rival, while those with an asterisk (*) are "two play" opponents

2024 Big Ten opponents

Team Home Away Illinois Purdue, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa Northwestern, Michigan State, Ohio State*, Rutgers, USC Indiana Purdue, Penn State, UCLA, Minnesota, Maryland* Michigan State*, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin Iowa Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA, Maryland Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC Maryland Rutgers, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin Illinois, Indiana*, Iowa, Michigan* Michigan Michigan State, Maryland*, Minnesota, UCLA, Wisconsin Ohio State, Illinois, Rutgers, USC Michigan State Illinois, Indiana*, Ohio State, Purdue Rutgers Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State Minnesota Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska*, UCLA Nebraska Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota*, Wisconsin Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA Northwestern Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, USC Minnesota, Ohio State*, Penn State, Purdue*, UCLA Ohio State Michigan, Iowa, Illinois*, Northwestern*, Rutgers UCLA, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State Penn State Michigan State*, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC* Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers*, Wisconsin Purdue Nebraska, Northwestern*, Penn State, USC Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin Rutgers Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State*, UCLA* Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State UCLA USC, Ohio State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Rutgers* USC Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin*, Illinois UCLA, Penn State*, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue Wisconsin Minnesota, Indiana, Penn State, Purdue Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, USC*

2025 Big Ten opponents