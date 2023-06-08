With the arrival of USC and UCLA for the 2024-25 college football season, the Big Ten updated its scheduling model to protect the league's numerous and tradition-rich rivalries while eliminating divisions amid its swelling membership. The conference announced its new "flex protect plus" model Thursday. Most schools will have up to three protected annual rivalries (Penn State is the only school without a protected rivalry) as part of a nine-game schedule otherwise featuring new conference opponents on a two-year rotating basis.
Teams will also play certain opponents in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, referred to as "two plays." These essentially serve as a home-and-home between conference opponents. Teams will have different "two plays" for the 2026-27 season.
With all that in mind, here are the permanent rivals, plus the home and away schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, for each Big Ten team. Note: Teams that are italicized indicate a permanent rival, while those with an asterisk (*) are "two play" opponents
2024 Big Ten opponents
|Team
|Home
|Away
Northwestern, Michigan State, Ohio State*, Rutgers, USC
Purdue, Penn State, UCLA, Minnesota, Maryland*
Iowa
Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA, Maryland
Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC
Maryland
Rutgers, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin
Illinois, Indiana*, Iowa, Michigan*
Michigan
Michigan State, Maryland*, Minnesota, UCLA, Wisconsin
Ohio State, Illinois, Rutgers, USC
Michigan State
Illinois, Indiana*, Ohio State, Purdue Rutgers
Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State
Minnesota
Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers
Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska*, UCLA
Nebraska
Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota*, Wisconsin
Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA
Northwestern
Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, USC
Minnesota, Ohio State*, Penn State, Purdue*, UCLA
Ohio State
Michigan, Iowa, Illinois*, Northwestern*, Rutgers
UCLA, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State
Penn State
Michigan State*, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC*
Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers*, Wisconsin
Purdue
Nebraska, Northwestern*, Penn State, USC
Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin
Rutgers
Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State*, UCLA*
Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State
UCLA
USC, Ohio State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern
Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Rutgers*
USC
Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin*, Illinois
UCLA, Penn State*, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue
Wisconsin
Minnesota, Indiana, Penn State, Purdue
Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, USC*
2025 Big Ten opponents
|Team
|Home
|Away
Illinois
Northwestern, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State*, UCLA
Purdue, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin
Indiana
Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State*, Rutgers
Purdue, Illinois, Maryland*, Ohio State, USC
Iowa
Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State
Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, Purdue
Maryland
Indiana*, Michigan*, Nebraska, Penn State
Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA
Michigan
Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern
Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland*, Nebraska
Michigan State
Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA
Indiana*, Iowa, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin
Minnesota
Wisconsin, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska*, USC
Iowa, Illinois, Penn State, Purdue
Nebraska
Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA
Maryland, Minnesota*, Ohio State, USC
Northwestern
Maryland, Ohio State*, Purdue*, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State
Ohio State
Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, USC
Michigan, Illinois*, Northwestern*, Purdue, Wisconsin
Penn State
Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers*, UCLA
Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State*, USC*
Purdue
Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State
Michigan, Northwestern*, Rutgers, UCLA
Rutgers
Maryland, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin
Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State*, UCLA*
UCLA
Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers*, Wisconsin
USC, Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State
USC
UCLA, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State*
Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin*
Wisconsin
Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC*
Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA