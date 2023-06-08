COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 29 New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Virginia Tech v Maryland
With the arrival of USC and UCLA for the 2024-25 college football season, the Big Ten updated its scheduling model to protect the league's numerous and tradition-rich rivalries while eliminating divisions amid its swelling membership. The conference announced its new "flex protect plus" model Thursday. Most schools will have up to three protected annual rivalries (Penn State is the only school without a protected rivalry) as part of a nine-game schedule otherwise featuring new conference opponents on a two-year rotating basis. 

Teams will also play certain opponents in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, referred to as "two plays." These essentially serve as a home-and-home between conference opponents. Teams will have different "two plays" for the 2026-27 season. 

With all that in mind, here are the permanent rivals, plus the home and away schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, for each Big Ten team. Note: Teams that are italicized indicate a permanent rival, while those with an asterisk (*) are "two play" opponents

2024 Big Ten opponents

TeamHomeAway

Illinois

Purdue, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa

Northwestern, Michigan State, Ohio State*, Rutgers, USC

Indiana

Purdue, Penn State, UCLA, Minnesota, Maryland*

Michigan State*, Nebraska, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Iowa

Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA, Maryland

Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC

Maryland

Rutgers, Michigan State, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

Illinois, Indiana*, Iowa, Michigan*

Michigan

Michigan State, Maryland*, Minnesota, UCLA, Wisconsin

Ohio State, Illinois, Rutgers, USC

Michigan State

Illinois, Indiana*, Ohio State, Purdue Rutgers

Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State

Minnesota

Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers

Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska*, UCLA

Nebraska

Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota*, Wisconsin

Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

Northwestern

Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, USC

Minnesota, Ohio State*, Penn State, Purdue*, UCLA

Ohio State

Michigan, Iowa, Illinois*, Northwestern*, Rutgers

UCLA, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State

Penn State

Michigan State*, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, USC*

Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers*, Wisconsin

Purdue

Nebraska, Northwestern*, Penn State, USC

Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Wisconsin

Rutgers

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State*, UCLA*

Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State

UCLA

USC, Ohio State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Northwestern

Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Rutgers*

USC

Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin*, Illinois 

UCLA, Penn State*, Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue

Wisconsin

Minnesota, Indiana, Penn State, Purdue

Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, USC*

2025 Big Ten opponents 

TeamHomeAway

Illinois

Northwestern, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State*, UCLA

Purdue, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin

Indiana

Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State*, Rutgers

Purdue, Illinois, Maryland*, Ohio State, USC

Iowa

Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State

Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, Purdue

Maryland

Indiana*, Michigan*, Nebraska, Penn State

Rutgers, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA

Michigan

Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern

Michigan State, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland*, Nebraska

Michigan State

Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA

Indiana*, Iowa, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin

Minnesota

Wisconsin, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska*, USC

Iowa, Illinois, Penn State, Purdue

Nebraska

Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA

Maryland, Minnesota*, Ohio State, USC

Northwestern

Maryland, Ohio State*, Purdue*, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State

Ohio State

Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, USC

Michigan, Illinois*, Northwestern*, Purdue, Wisconsin

Penn State

Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers*, UCLA

Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State*, USC*

Purdue

Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State

Michigan, Northwestern*, Rutgers, UCLA

Rutgers

Maryland, Purdue, USC, Wisconsin

Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State*, UCLA*

UCLA

Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers*, Wisconsin

USC, Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State

USC

UCLA, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State*

Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin*

Wisconsin

Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC*

Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA