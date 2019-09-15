Boise State vs. Portland State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 22 Boise State (home) vs. Portland State (away)

Current Records: Boise State 2-0-0; Portland State 1-1-0

What to Know

Boise State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Portland State at Albertsons Stadium at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Boise State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 34.5-point (!) margin of victory.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Broncos and Marshall, but the 58-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Broncos came out on top against Marshall by a score of 14-7 last Friday. QB Hank Bachmeier did work as he accumulated 282 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.

There's no place like home for Portland State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They steamrolled. 70-7.

Their wins bumped Boise State to 2-0 and Portland State to 1-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 34.5 point favorite against the Vikings.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 33.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 86 degrees.

