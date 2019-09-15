Boise State vs. Portland State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Boise State vs. Portland State football game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Boise State (home) vs. Portland State (away)
Current Records: Boise State 2-0-0; Portland State 1-1-0
What to Know
Boise State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Portland State at Albertsons Stadium at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Boise State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 34.5-point (!) margin of victory.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Broncos and Marshall, but the 58-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. The Broncos came out on top against Marshall by a score of 14-7 last Friday. QB Hank Bachmeier did work as he accumulated 282 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.
There's no place like home for Portland State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They steamrolled. 70-7.
Their wins bumped Boise State to 2-0 and Portland State to 1-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Broncos are a big 34.5 point favorite against the Vikings.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 33.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 86 degrees.
