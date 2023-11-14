Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Toledo 9-1, Bowling Green 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Toledo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Toledo will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Toledo entered their match on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past Eastern Michigan 49-23. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-3.

Dequan Finn and Peny Boone were among the main playmakers for Toledo as the former threw for 407 yards and three touchdowns while completing 85.2% of his passes and the latter gained 168 total yards and three touchdowns. Junior Vandeross III was another key contributor, picking up 39 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green came tearing into Wednesday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They really took it to Kent State for the full four quarters, racking up a 49-19 win on the road. The result was nothing new for Bowling Green, who have now won three contests by 23 points or more so far this season.

Taron Keith was the offensive standout of the matchup as he picked up 130 receiving yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. The team also got some help courtesy of Camden Orth, who rushed for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowling Green's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. In that department, Cashius Howell was the leader with two sacks.

Toledo's win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 42.7 points per game. As for Bowling Green, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Toledo came up short against Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 42-35. Can Toledo avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Bowling Green.