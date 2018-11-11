Brian Kelly: Quarterback Ian Book expected to start for Notre Dame against Syracuse
Book sat out Notre Dame's win over Florida State with an injury
Brandon Wimbush's return to the Notre Dame starting lineup looks to have been a short one.
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Sunday that Ian Book, who sat out the Irish's 42-13 win over Florida State Saturday night with an injury, will return to the starting role for next week's showdown with Syracuse at Yankee Stadium if he is able to practice on Tuesday.
It's good news for Notre Dame as Syracuse is the biggest obstacle between it and a College Football Playoff berth. The Irish were No. 3 in last week's rankings and will likely remain there when the new rankings come out Tuesday. At 10-0, it's hard to imagine they'd fall out of the top four if they win their final two games of the season against Syracuse and USC, but No. 13 Syracuse will enter Saturday's contest with a mark of 8-2 and could move up in the new CFP rankings.
Book took over the starting job from Wimbush after Notre Dame's first three games of the season, and the offense immediately took a major leap forward. Wimbush was able to keep things humming against Florida State, however, throwing for three touchdowns, but he had two interceptions as well.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AP Top 25: Wazzu jumps Ohio State
There was very little change in the AP Top 25 this week
-
Coaches Poll: UAB into top 25
The Blazers are ranked for the first time ever after rattling off eight straight wins
-
Coaching candidates at Louisville
The Cardinals could look to some all-too-familiar faces in an effort to rehab the program
-
Bobby Petrino fired by Louisville
Petrino won 77 games at Louisville across two tenures as head coach, but he's 0-7 in ACC play...
-
Bowl projections: Gators join NY6 fray
Combined with an awful loss for Kentucky, the SEC East is shaking up the New Year's Six bowl...
-
CFB Week 11 winners and losers
Top contending teams used Week 11 games to state their cases