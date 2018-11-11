Brian Kelly: Quarterback Ian Book expected to start for Notre Dame against Syracuse

Brandon Wimbush's return to the Notre Dame starting lineup looks to have been a short one.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Sunday that Ian Book, who sat out the Irish's 42-13 win over Florida State Saturday night with an injury, will return to the starting role for next week's showdown with Syracuse at Yankee Stadium if he is able to practice on Tuesday.

Brian Kelly said QB Ian Book will be back starting for Notre Dame against Syracuse. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 11, 2018

"Based upon the information we received today, Ian Book should be ready to practice on Tuesday." — #NotreDame coach Brian Kelly on QB Book's practice plan this week after being held out of Sat's win over FSU with a rib injury. — Eric Hansen (@EHansenNDI) November 11, 2018

It's good news for Notre Dame as Syracuse is the biggest obstacle between it and a College Football Playoff berth. The Irish were No. 3 in last week's rankings and will likely remain there when the new rankings come out Tuesday. At 10-0, it's hard to imagine they'd fall out of the top four if they win their final two games of the season against Syracuse and USC, but No. 13 Syracuse will enter Saturday's contest with a mark of 8-2 and could move up in the new CFP rankings.

Book took over the starting job from Wimbush after Notre Dame's first three games of the season, and the offense immediately took a major leap forward. Wimbush was able to keep things humming against Florida State, however, throwing for three touchdowns, but he had two interceptions as well.