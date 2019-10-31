Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Buffalo and Eastern Michigan. Here are the results:
A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Buffalo Bulls and the Eastern Michigan Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. Both teams are 4-4 and Eastern Michigan is 2-1 at home while Buffalo is 1-3 on the road. Buffalo is 4-4 against the spread and Eastern Michigan is 3-5 against the number. The Bulls are 2-2 in conference play this season while Eastern Michigan is 1-3 in league play entering this cross-divisional matchup. The Eagles are favored by one point in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo odds, while the over-under is set at 50. Before entering any Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 10 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 100-64 on all its top-rated college football picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Eastern Michigan they fell 37-34 to Toledo in its last matchup. RB Shaq Vann and QB Mike Glass III were two standouts for the Eagles despite the loss. Vann rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, while Glass accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, everything went Buffalo's way against Central Michigan as it made off with a 43-20 win. The Bulls can attribute much of their success to RB Jaret Patterson, who rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. The Buffalo defense has been one of the best in the nation this season, limiting opponents to just 92.9 rushing yards per game and 304.6 yards per game while forcing 17 turnovers. That includes nine forced turnovers in the last two games.
So who wins Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan? And which side of the spread is hitting nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is on a 100-64 run on its top-rated college football picks.
-
