Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan odds: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Buffalo Bulls and the Eastern Michigan Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Rynearson Stadium. Both teams are 4-4 and Eastern Michigan is 2-1 at home while Buffalo is 1-3 on the road. Buffalo is 4-4 against the spread and Eastern Michigan is 3-5 against the number. The Bulls are 2-2 in conference play this season while Eastern Michigan is 1-3 in league play entering this cross-divisional matchup. The Eagles are favored by one point in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo odds, while the over-under is set at 50.

Eastern Michigan they fell 37-34 to Toledo in its last matchup. RB Shaq Vann and QB Mike Glass III were two standouts for the Eagles despite the loss. Vann rushed for 110 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, while Glass accumulated 286 passing yards and picked up 43 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, everything went Buffalo's way against Central Michigan as it made off with a 43-20 win. The Bulls can attribute much of their success to RB Jaret Patterson, who rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. The Buffalo defense has been one of the best in the nation this season, limiting opponents to just 92.9 rushing yards per game and 304.6 yards per game while forcing 17 turnovers. That includes nine forced turnovers in the last two games.

