Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-4, BYU 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.50

What to Know

BYU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

BYU gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by TCU on the road and fell 44-11. BYU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 31-8.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Cougars had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 243 total yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as TCU gained 584.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Texas Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. The match between Texas Tech and Kansas State wasn't a total blowout, but with Texas Tech falling 38-21 at home it was darn close to turning into one.

Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from Tahj Brooks, who rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown.

BYU's loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Texas Tech, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Not only did the pair lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Texas Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Texas Tech is a 3-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Red Raiders slightly, as the game opened with the Red Raiders as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 51 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for BYU

Aidan Robbins: probable (Undisclosed)

Ben Bywater: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Micah Harper: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Hinckley Ropati: Out for the Season (Knee)

Talan Alfrey: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Texas Tech