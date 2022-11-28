Former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, 247Sports confirmed on Monday. McNamara has two years of eligibility remaining after leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth in the 2021 season.

McNamara took over as starting quarterback at Michigan in 2021 and put together a highly efficient season, completing 64.2% of his passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns. He joined Brian Griese as the only signal caller in program history to lead the Wolverines to a 12-win season (1997) and won the first outright Big Ten Championship since Lloyd Carr's 2003 crown.

McNamara, however, was pushed by former five-star recruit J.J. McCarthy across the 2021 season and entered an open quarterback battle in 2022. He started the season opener against Colorado State, but later lost the job to the upstart McCarthy. He played in just three games for Michigan in 2022, completing 56% of his passes.

McNamara has not announced whether he will play for Michigan in the postseason, where the Wolverines are expected to secure their second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance regardless of the outcome in Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game matchup against Purdue. However, if he opts to transfer first, Alan Bowman and Davis Warren will likely split backup reps behind the starter McCarthy. The duo combined to throw 16 pass attempts in 2022; however, Bowman transferred to Michigan with more than 5,000 yards passing to his name during a three-year career at Texas Tech.