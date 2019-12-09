CBS college football viewership sets network's best mark in nearly three decades
It was a banner year for college football coverage on CBS
College football has never been hotter, and viewership for the CBS package of games reached a high mark not seen in nearly three decades. College football viewership on CBS has averaged 7.103 million viewers season-to-date, the network's best mark in 29 years (since 1990).
Leading the way was the network's coverage of the SEC. The SEC on CBS, featuring the best game from the best conference every week, was the highest-rated regular-season college football package on any network for the 11th straight season. The SEC on CBS averaged a household rating/share of 4.2/11, according to Nielsen national ratings, topping all other networks. That's up 24 percent from last year.
The network also broadcast the two most-watched college football games of the season across any network. LSU's 46-41 win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Nov. 9 had a 9.7/24 household rating/share and 16.729 million viewers. Saturday's SEC Championship Game between LSU and Georgia had a 7.9/20 household rating/share and 13.703 million viewers, even though LSU led 17-3 at halftime and cruised to a 37-10. Viewership of the SEC Championship Game -- which kicked off at 4 p.m. ET -- peaked from 6:45-7 p.m. with 15.772 million viewers.
That win earned LSU the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mizzou nearing deal with Eli Drinkwitz
Drinkwitz is one of the fastest-rising stars in the college coaching profession
-
2019 coaching carousel, tracker, grades
The 2019-20 coaching carousel is already in full swing with multiple in-season firings already
-
Arkansas hires Georgia OL coach Pittman
The Razorbacks dismissed Chad Morris in November and had been searching for a replacement since
-
2019 Bowl Games: Complete schedule
The college football bowl schedule has been set for the complete 2019-20 slate; check out all...
-
Alabama and Michigan meet in Citrus Bowl
Two heavyweight programs with polarizing coaches will face off on New Year's Day
-
2019-20 College football bowl schedule
A detailed look at every college football bowl game set to be played following the 2019 season
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Clemson routs Virginia to set ACC record
No. 3 Clemson took care of business against Virginia, and now its campaign for a higher ranking...
-
Boise State vs. Hawaii live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Hawaii football game