Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH): How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Central Michigan (home) vs. Miami (OH) (away)

Current Records: Central Michigan 8-4; Miami (OH) 7-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Ford Field. CMU knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Miami (OH) likes a good challenge.

CMU ran circles around the Toledo Rockets on Friday, and the extra yardage (552 yards vs. 250 yards) paid off. The Chippewas put a hurting on Toledo to the tune of 49-7. CMU RB Kobe Lewis looked sharp as he rushed for 131 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) came up short against the Ball State Cardinals, falling 41-27. The RedHawks were up 27-14 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 8-4 while Miami (OH)'s defeat dropped them down to 7-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chippewas come into the matchup boasting the 11th most rushing touchdowns in the league at 33. Less enviably, the RedHawks are ninth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 308.8 on average. So the Miami (OH) squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chippewas are a solid 7-point favorite against the RedHawks.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Miami (OH) have won both of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last five years.