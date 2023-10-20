Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Baylor 2-4, Cincinnati 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats will be playing in front of their home fans against the Baylor Bears at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Cincinnati's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 30-10 defeat to Iowa State might stick with them for a while. Cincinnati didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Baylor gave up the first points and the most points two weeks ago. They suffered a bruising 39-14 loss at the hands of Texas Tech. Baylor was down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-4.

Not only did Baylor and Cincinnati lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Cincinnati is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Baylor's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-5 record against the spread vs Cincinnati over their last six matchups.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

