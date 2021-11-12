No. 5 Cincinnati (9-0) and South Florida (2-7) will face off on Friday night in an AAC matchup. The Bearcats won their ninth straight game in Week 10 and have their eyes set on number 10. The Bulls have been in a slump lately, dropping two in a row. The Bearcats moved up a spot in this week's College Football Playoff ranking, but they'll be looking for a more emphatic win this week after failing to cover the spread in their last three games.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bearcats as 23-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. South Florida odds. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is set at 57.5.

Cincinnati vs. South Florida spread: Cincinnati -23

Cincinnati vs. South Florida over-under: 57.5 points

Cincinnati vs. South Florida money line: South Florida +1100, Cincinnati -2400

CIN: Bearcats are 6-0 ATS in their last six Friday games

USF: Over is 5-0 in Bulls last five games as a home underdog

Why Cincinnati can cover

The Bearcats have one of the best offenses in the American Athletic Conference. They are ranked fifth in total offense with 409 yards per game with 6.7 yards per play. Cincinnati is second in the conference with 38.6 points per game. This squad has scored 38-plus in five games thus far.

The Bearcats have one of the best QB-RB duos in the country in Desmond Ridder and Jerome Ford. Ridder has thrown for 2,121 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five INTs. He's also second on the team, behind Ford, in rushing with 214 yards. Ford leads the way on the ground with 888 yards and 15 touchdowns. After two of their last three games have been decided by one score, the Bearcats will be looking to put a big number on the board in this matchup to impress the CFB Playoff committee.

Why USF can cover

South Florida has a very solid ground attack and will look to use that to shorten the game and it keep it competitive. The Bulls are ranked fourth in the conference with 175.2 rushing yards per game. They are also tied for second in the conference with 19 rushing touchdowns. The Bulls run game is led by junior Jaren Mangham. He is ranked 10th in the American Athletic Conference with 507 yards on 116 carries.

The Michigan native has scored the second-most rushing touchdowns in the AAC with 13. Mangham ran for at least two scores in five games this season. His best game of the season came in the victory against Temple. He finished with 26 carries for a season-high 152 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulls will be facing a Bearcat defense that allows 157 rushing yards per game.

