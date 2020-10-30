Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the No. 1 Tigers' game against Boston College on Saturday, coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday night. Lawrence will miss the Boston College game, and his status for next Saturday's showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame is unclear.

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week's game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we're excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers."

According to ACC guidelines, athletes who test positive must isolate "for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test." Until Lawrence returns, the Tigers will likely turn to true freshman DJ Uiagalelei, a five-star prospect from the 2020 recruiting class. Uiagalelei has completed 12-of-19 passes for 102 yards in backup duty this season.

Lawrence is the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season. The junior has completed 135-of-191 passes for 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions while leading Clemson to a 6-0 start. His statistics are especially impressive considering that the Tigers have frequently play reserves in the second half during blowout victories.

It's not the first time Clemson has dealt with COVID-19 issues this year, as the program dealt with outbreaks before the season. But Lawrence will be the most high-profile player in college football to miss game time because of a positive test so far this season.