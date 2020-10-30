Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will be inactive for the Tigers' game this weekend against Boston College. Though Lawrence will be missed against the Eagles, perhaps more important for No. 1 Clemson is whether he will be available to lead the team next Saturday when it plays its biggest regular-season game of the year against No. 4 Notre Dame.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich told CBS Sports that Lawrence tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. With ACC protocols requiring teams to test three times during game weeks -- Sunday, Wednesday and Friday -- Lawrence's positive test came on Wednesday.

Lawrence said he is experiencing relatively mild COVID-19 symptoms.

It is unconfirmed at this time when those symptoms began for Lawrence. Coupled with ACC isolation protocols, it appears possible that he could be cleared to play against Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Pursuant to CDC guidance, a student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test and at least 1 day (i.e., 24 hours) has passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath).

What first must be determined is when symptoms began for Lawrence. If that date preceded his positive test on Wednesday, it would lead to an earlier start for his isolation clock.

If Lawrence's clock began Wednesday, it would expire next Friday as long as he is symptom free for at least 24 hours and tests negative for COVID-19. Lawrence will also have to undergo and pass numerous cardiac tests in order to see the field.

Five-star prospect D.J. Uiagalelei is being groomed to take over against Boston College. Uiagalelei was rated by various recruiting services as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2020. He has appeared in five games, completing 12 of 19 passes for 102 yards and rushing for 32 yards.

"We're going to put a junior five-star on the bench and we're going to play a freshman five-star," Radakovich said.