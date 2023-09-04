An ACC showdown on Monday night features the No. 9 Clemson Tigers going on the road to play the Duke Blue Devils to conclude the Week 1 college football schedule. The Tigers are coming off an 11-3 record in 2022, as they were playing in a bowl game for the ninth straight year. Clemson fell to Tennessee 31-14 in the Orange Bowl. On the opposite sideline, Duke had a 9-4 record and also secured a bowl appearance. The Blue Devils defeated UCF 30-13 in the Military Bowl in 2022.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 13-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Duke odds via the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Duke vs. Clemson picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Now, the expert has set his sights on Duke vs. Clemson and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Clemson vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -13

Duke vs. Clemson over/under: 55.5 points

Duke vs. Clemson money line: Clemson -488, Duke +368

DUKE: 9-4 ATS last season

CLEM: 7-7 ATS last season

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson's offense was driven by the ground attack last season. The Tigers were ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring (33.2) and third in rushing (178.4). The run game is headlined by junior running back Will Shipley. Shipley does an exceptional job getting from north to south in a flash.

He also has secure hands as a receiver coming out of the backfield. Last season, the North Carolina native was second in the conference in both rushing yards (1,182) and touchdowns (15) while being third in rushing yards per game (84.4). He notched 100-plus rushing yards in five outings in 2022.

Why Duke cover

The Blue Devils should have a dynamic offense this season. Duke has plenty of consistent playmakers spread across the field. In 2022, the Blue Devils finished the campaign ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring (32.8), fourth in total offense (415.7) and third in rushing yards (184.2). Junior quarterback Riley Leonard thrives as a dual-threat weapon under center.

Leonard has a strong arm to push the ball downfield with the agility to create plays with his legs. The Alabama native was first on the team in rushing yards (699) while throwing for 2,967 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. He supplied 260-plus passing yards in five games last campaign.

