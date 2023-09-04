The Duke Blue Devils will be looking to make a statement Monday when they host the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in Durham, N.C. on Labor Day. The Blue Devils were a major surprise last season, coach Mike Elko's first in charge, as they went 9-4 and beat UCF 30-13 in the Military Bowl. They had won five games in the previous two seasons combined. Now they have 19 starters back and are entertaining hopes of competing for an ACC title. But the season starts off against a Clemson team that has even higher expectations -- and has won seven of the past eight ACC titles. The Tigers are one of the few teams in FBS who could be disappointed by an 11-3 season, and the two-time College Football Playoff champions expect better in 2023. They have won the past five meetings with the Blue Devils, the last in 2018.

Duke vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -13

Duke vs. Clemson over/under: 55.5 points

Duke vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -488, Blue Devils +368

CLEM: The Tigers are 10-2 ATS in their past 12 ACC games

DUKE: The Blue Devils went 6-2 ATS in 2022 conference games

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson has won five straight against the Blue Devils, averaging 44 points and giving up 13. The Tigers are 12-4 against the spread in their past 16 as double-digit road favorites, and they were 8-0 straight-up in ACC play last season. The Blue Devils have lost 28 straight against teams ranked in the top 10. Clemson has a lot of experience in marquee games, and the national audience should be a motivator.

The Tigers should be strong on both sides of the ball, with a healthy defense and new quarterback Cade Klubnik surrounded by playmakers. Klubnik averaged 340 total yards in the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl, and running back Will Shipley is back. The junior averaged 125 total yards per game last season and had 13 rushing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Duke can cover

This isn't the same old Duke, and the Blue Devils went 9-4 against the spread in 2022. The Blue Devils won't be underestimated by opponents this year, but the team is loaded with talent. Quarterback Riley Leonard is back to lead the offense and will have an experienced offensive line led by left tackle Graham Barton in front of him. Leonard and Barton are among several NFL prospects for the Blue Devils. Riley's versatility will present a test for the Clemson defense, as the junior threw for 2,967 yards and led Duke with 699 rushing last season. He accounted for 33 touchdowns.

Receivers Jalon Calhoun and Jordan Moore also return after combining for 122 catches and 1,529 yards in 2022. Jordan Waters and Jaylen Coleman combined for 1,046 yards as Blue Devils rushers averaged five yards per carry and scored 31 TDs. The vastly improved defense was a huge part of the team's leap forward in 2022. The Blue Devils trimmed 17 points and 138 yards off their opponents' per-game averages from 2021. Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is one of the nation's most disruptive pass rushers, and had eight sacks and 52 hurries in 2022. See which team to pick here.

