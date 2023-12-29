The Kentucky Wildcats seek to win their eighth straight game against an ACC opponent when they face the 22nd-ranked Clemson Tigers on Friday in the 2023 Gator Bowl. The Wildcats (7-5) pulled off a 38-31 upset of No. 9 Kentucky in the regular-season finale, just their second win over their final seven games. The Tigers (8-4) won their final four and hope to end on a high note in what has been a disappointing season. This is their 10th appearance in the Gator Bowl, and they are 4-5 in previous trips. Clemson has won four of the past six meetings between the teams, the most recent a 21-13 triumph in the 2009 Music City Bowl.

Friday's kickoff at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. is set for noon ET. The Tigers are 4-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Kentucky odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 44.5, according to SportsLine consensus. Before making any Kentucky vs. Clemson picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Clemson vs. Kentucky spread: Tigers -4

Clemson vs. Kentucky over/under: 44.5 points

Clemson vs. Kentucky money line: Tigers -186, Wildcats +154

CLEM: Is 12-12 ATS as a favorite the past two seasons.

UK: Is 9-4-1 ATS in its last 14 non-conference games.

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers still have enough talent on both sides of the ball to compete with most teams. They are 6-6 against the spread, 5-1 ATS against teams at .500 or worse. Clemson has covered the spread in four straight games. Quarterback Cade Klubnik and running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah are a potent trio in the backfield for a unit that scores just shy of 30 points per game. Klubnik had 2,580 passing yards, 294 rushing and accounted for 23 TDs in the regular season.

Shipley and Mafah combined for 2,032 total yards and 16 touchdowns, and both averaged more than 5 yards per carry. Defensively, the Tigers rank in the top seven in FBS in total yards (278.7 per game), passing yards (162.2) and yards per play (4.5). They will force UK to throw the ball, and Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary has thrown 10 interceptions this season. Clemson has 24 takeaways (14 interceptions). The Tigers are 14-5 straight-up against SEC teams since 2015. See which team to pick here.

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats should have some momentum after a big 38-31 rivalry victory against then-No. 10 Louisville, and they have one of the nation's best running backs. Ray Davis has 1,066 rushing yards and 317 receiving, and his 20 total touchdowns tie him for third in FBS. Leary had one of his best games against the Cardinals, throwing for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the scores went to Davis, who also had a rushing touchdown.

Kentucky had three takeaways in the game, its fifth straight win in the Governor's Cup showdown. A victory against a program of Clemson's stature will be motivation enough, and an eighth victory would eclipse last season's total. Linebacker Trevin Wallace (69 tackles, 4.5 sacks) has declared for the NFL Draft but is expected to play. That is good news for a defense that was third in the SEC against the run (113.9 yards per game) and allows 3.3 yards per carry (19th in FBS). See which team to pick here.

