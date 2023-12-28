The 22nd-ranked Clemson Tigers are looking to close the season strong on Friday when they face the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. The Wildcats (7-5) are looking to knock off a third ranked opponent this season after taking down Louisville to close their regular season. A victory at the 2023 Gator Bowl would be a fifth straight win for the Tigers (8-4), who will fall short of 10 victories for the first time since 2011. The Tigers are playing in their 10th Gator Bowl and are 4-5 in the game after losing three in a row, most recently in 2008.

Friday's kickoff is set for noon ET. The Tigers are 4-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Clemson vs. Kentucky spread: Tigers -4

Clemson vs. Kentucky over/under: 45 points

Clemson vs. Kentucky money line: Tigers -189, Wildcats +157

CLEM: Is 12-12 ATS as a favorite the past two seasons.

UK: Is 9-4-1 ATS in its last 14 non-conference games.

Why Clemson can cover

The Tigers' main troubles came against good teams, as they went 6-6 against the spread overall but 1-5 ATS against teams with winning records. They have covered the spread in their past four games. Clemson is 14-5 straight-up against SEC teams since 2015. The Clemson offense averages 29.2 points per game behind quarterback Cade Klubnik (2,589 passing yards, 19 TDs) and running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, who both average more than five yards per carry.

Shipley and Mafah have combined for 1,692 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Clemson will want to salvage this "lost" season with a victory and has beaten two ranked teams during its four-game win streak. The defense allows 278.7 yards per game and 4.5 yards per play, both top-seven in FBS, and opponents are averaging 19.9 points (24th). The Tigers are 8-0 when allowing fewer than 24 this season, and Kentucky scored 24 points or fewer in five of its final seven games. See which team to pick here.

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats should have some momentum after a big 38-31 rivalry victory against then-No. 10 Louisville, and they have one of the nation's best running backs. Ray Davis has 1,066 rushing yards and 317 receiving, and his 20 total touchdowns tie him for third in FBS. Quarterback Devin Leary had one of his best games against the Cardinals, throwing for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the scores went to Davis, who also had a rushing touchdown.

Kentucky had three takeaways in the game, its fifth straight win in the Governor's Cup showdown. A victory against a program of Clemson's stature will be motivation enough, and an eighth victory would eclipse last season's total. Linebacker Trevin Wallace (69 tackles, 4.5 sacks) has declared for the NFL draft but is expected to play. That is good news for a defense that was third in the SEC against the run (113.9 yards per game) and allows 3.3 yards per carry (19th in FBS). See which team to pick here.

