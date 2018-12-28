Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, line: 2018 Cotton Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

The 2018 Cotton Bowl, a College Football Playoff national semifinal, takes place Saturday as No. 2 Clemson battles No. 3 Notre Dame. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington for this matchup between two undefeated teams. The Tigers are 12.5-point favorites, one of the largest college football spreads of bowl season, while the total is at 56.5 in the latest Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds. Before you make any Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks, be sure to check out the 2018 Cotton Bowl predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that as both teams set their sights on the Cotton Bowl 2018, one advantage for Notre Dame as underdogs will be the way the Fighting Irish defense has managed to frustrate opposing quarterbacks this season. With so much talent coming back from a strong defensive group last season, head coach Brian Kelly made the wise decision to promote linebackers coach Clark Lea to defensive coordinator when Mike Elko left for Texas A&M. That continuity helped Notre Dame finish the regular season allowing just 17.2 points per game, ninth among FBS schools.

The Fighting Irish have suffocated opposing offenses by attacking and confusing quarterbacks from every level of the defense. Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara apply pressure off the edge, while defensive tackle Jerry Tillery provides a push up the middle. The multi-pronged attack has allowed Notre Dame to intercept 12 passes while allowing just seven touchdowns through the air this season.

The Fighting Irish will look to carry that dominant defense over to the Cotton Bowl 2018 and fluster freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But just because the Irish boast a suffocating defense doesn't mean they will cover the Notre Dame vs. Clemson spread.

One big reason why Lawrence has been so successful in his freshman season has been the support of a run game that can be downright dominant. Travis Etienne is one of the most explosive players in the nation, with 1,464 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns this season.

Etienne is also supported by three talented backups who all have rushed for at least 400 yards and five touchdowns. Etienne, Tavien Feaster, Adam Choice and Lyn-J Dixon combined to average 7.9 yards per carry.

