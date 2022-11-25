The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) travel to take on the No. 8 Clemson Tigers (10-1) on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl. Bowl teams are bowl eligible and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Clemson has won two straight games, including a 40-10 win over Miami last week. South Carolina comes into this riding high after the Gamecocks upset then-fifth-ranked Tennessee 63-38 in their last outing. Both teams are 6-5 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson is set for 12 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 14.5-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any South Carolina vs. Clemson picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina vs. Clemson and just revealed its picks and predictions. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for South Carolina vs. Clemson:

South Carolina vs. Clemson spread: Tigers -14.5

South Carolina vs. Clemson Over/Under: 52 points

South Carolina vs. Clemson money line: Tigers -600, Gamecocks -430

CLEM: Tigers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games in November

SC: Gamecocks are 5-2-1 ATS in their last 8 non-conference games

Why Clemson can cover

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is the lead man for Clemson's offense. Uiagalelei has a good combination of size, athleticism, and arm strength. The California native owns a strong deep ball and is able to spray the ball all over the field. In addition, Uiagalelei can pick up extra yards with his legs. He's completing 65% of his throws for 2,412 yards and 21 TD passes. He's also second on the team in rushing yards (494) with six rushing touchdowns.

Sophomore Will Shipley is an all-purpose tailback with exceptional burst and acceleration. Shipley has good vision and is able to wiggle through an open hole with ease. The North Carolina native is a home run hitter for the Tigers' offense. Shipley has 171 carries with 960 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's scored a touchdown in four straight games.

Why South Carolina can cover

Junior quarterback Spencer Rattler is a playmaker with a strong throwing arm. Rattler is mobile and makes plays outside the pocket. The Arizona native has good zip on his passes and is able to make a throw anywhere on the field. He's thrown for 2,420 yards and 14 passing touchdowns. In the upset win over Tennessee, Rattler went bonkers. He was 30 of 37 for 438 yards and six TDs.

Junior Antwane Wells Jr. is the go-to receiver for Rattler. Wells Jr. can easily take the top off a defense and be a dangerous YAC weapon. The Virginia native tracks the ball well downfield and runs precise routes. Wells Jr. leads the team in receptions (54), receiving yards (767), and touchdowns (4). In his previous outing, he snagged a season-high 11 passes for 177 yards.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points.

