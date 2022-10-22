Memorial Stadium hosts an ACC showdown with national ramifications on Saturday afternoon. The No. 5 Clemson Tigers welcome the No. 14 Syracuse Orange to town in a battle of unbeaten teams. Clemson is 7-0 after a road win over Florida State last week, and the Tigers have an active 37-game home winning streak. Syracuse is 6-0 and 3-0 in the ACC following a win over NC State on Saturday.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 13.5-point favorites at home for this noon ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 50 in the latest Clemson vs. Syracuse odds.

Clemson vs. Syracuse spread: Clemson -14

Clemson vs. Syracuse over/under: 50 points

Clemson vs. Syracuse money line: Clemson -600, Syracuse +430

SYR: The Orange are 5-1 against the spread in 2022

CLEM: The Tigers are 4-3 against the spread in 2022

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse's defense has been excellent this season, but the Orange also have top-flight offensive indicators. The Orange are in the top five of the ACC with 188.5 rushing yards per game, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Syracuse is also generating 9.3 yards per pass attempt with 12 passing touchdowns and three interceptions. The Orange keep the chains moving by converting 45.5% of third down opportunities, and quarterback Garrett Shrader is in the top four of the ACC in passing yards, yards per attempt, completion rate and passing touchdowns.

Running back Sean Tucker is also a standout with 644 rushing yards in six games, and he is averaging 5.2 yards per carry to go along with 23 receptions for 198 yards. On the other side of the ball, Syracuse leads the ACC in scoring defense (13.2 points per game), total defense (268.8 yards per game), passing defense (173.8 yards per game) and plays allowed of 20 yards or more (eleven). The Orange are excellent against the run, giving up 95.0 yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry, and Syracuse also has 17 sacks in only six games.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson's offense is off to a strong start, helping to buoy a 13-game active winning streak. The Tigers are averaging 38.6 points per game, with nine times as many touchdowns passes (18) as interceptions (two). Clemson is converting 50.5% of third down opportunities, No. 2 in the ACC, and DJ Uiagalelei is in the top five of the conference in passing yards, completion rate, and passing touchdowns. Will Shipley is a talented running back with 567 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry this season.

Clemson also brings a top-flight defense to the table. The Tigers lead the ACC in rushing defense, giving up only 2.8 yards per carry and 82.7 yards per game. Clemson is No. 3 in the ACC in scoring defense, giving up 19.7 points per game, and are also yielding only 338.4 total yards per game. Clemson has 17 sacks in 2022, and the Tigers are limiting opponents to only 6.4 yards per pass attempt. Clemson's home dominance is also a selling point, with the Tigers already tied for the longest home winning streak in ACC history.

