Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Marshall 4-3, Coastal Carolina 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Coastal Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium. Marshall took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Coastal Carolina, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, Coastal Carolina beat Arkansas State 27-17. 27 seems to be a good number for Coastal Carolina as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Grayson McCall looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns while completing 85.7% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Marshall's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 20-9 to James Madison.

Coastal Carolina now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Marshall, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

Looking forward, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Coastal Carolina beat Marshall 24-13 when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Does Coastal Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will Marshall turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Marshall is a 4-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.