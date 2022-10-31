A sixth Power Five job opened on Halloween as Auburn moved on from coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games and a 9-12 record. Auburn was one game away from the College Football Playoff in 2017 but has averaged fewer than eight wins a year ever since. Harsin soon fell out of favor with power brokers on campus, and now reported Auburn athletic director hire John Cohen will have a shot to put his spin on the program.

Harsin becomes the sixth Power Five coach fired in college football before the month of November, tying the same number as the 2021 season. Nebraska coach Scott Frost was the first coach pink-slipped, and things have only spiraled from there. Georgia Tech and Colorado made changes after Geoff Collins and Karl Dorrell, respectively, led their teams to historically miserable starts.

Arizona State then ultimately fired Herm Edwards as an NCAA hammer waits to drop on the program. Meanwhile, Paul Chryst was off to a 2-3 start at Wisconsin for the third straight season and coming off a 34-10 loss to an Illinois team led by former Badgers coach Bret Bielema.

Part of firing a coach midseason is attempting to get to the market early. It can work out in a big way, like USC having weeks to orchestrate poaching Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. If the market gets too saturated with better competitors, however, it can also leave you with second-tier candidates.

That in mind, and with the carousel off to an early start yet again, let's have a look at the best Power Five coach openings on the heels of Auburn finally coming open.