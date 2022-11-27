Coaching changes are part of college football, and with the early national signing period a pivotal part of a recruiting class, athletic directors are getting their ducks in a row to make sure that their programs don't miss a beat despite changing leadership. Those are big reasons why 2022-23 coaching carousel is off to a fast start.

Nebraska made a big hire on Nov. 26 when it tapped former Baylor and Temple head coach Matt Rhule to take over for Scott Frost. Rhule orchestrated impressive turnarounds with the Bears and Owls, and will be charged with the same task in Lincoln. Herm Edwards (Arizona State) was let go in September, and Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was named his successor one day after the regular season came to a close.

Already, seven Power Five coaches have been given a pink slip. Also, Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after 12 seasons, leaving as the winningest coach in program history. Bryan Harsin was finally let go at Auburn with four games left in Year 2, right as the athletic department underwent a change in leadership. Earlier in October, Wisconsin made a huge decision to fire Paul Chryst after the Badgers got off to a 2-3 start and Georgia Tech parted ways with Geoff Collins in late September. Karl Dorrell (Colorado) was relieved of his duties in October.

In the Group of Five ranks, South Florida parted ways with Jeff Scott on Nov. 6 after the former Clemson offensive coordinator went 4-26 in three seasons. Charlotte moved on from Will Healy, the 37-year-old who was once considered one of the hottest names in the business. The 49ers also became the first to hire a coach by nabbing Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. FAU announced a split with Willie Taggart on Nov. 26, and Texas State parted ways with Jake Spavital one day later.

Here's a look at the updated coaching changes and analysis for each one.

College football coaching carousel

Team In Out Analysis n/a Jake Spavital Spavital was fired after a 13-35 record in four seasons. Kenny Dillingham (Oregon OC) Herm Edwards Dillingham is an Arizona State alum who has never served as a head coach. He has a lot of upside, but Arizona State is counting on a very young leader -- 32 years old -- to navigate through some NCAA issues while building the program back. Grade: C+ n/a David Shaw Shaw posted a 96-54 record in 12 seasons with the program and transformed Stanford into a legitimate Pac-12 championship contender. However, Shaw resigned after going 6-16 over the past two seasons. n/a Willie Taggart Taggart was 15-18 in three seasons leading the Owls Matt Rhule (Ex-Carolina Panthers coach) Scott Frost Rhule was 19-20 in three seasons in Baylor, and took the program from a disaster after the Art Briles era to the Sugar Bowl and 10-win season in his third year with the Bears. He is a known program builder, which is exactly what Nebraska needs. Grade: A Biff Poggi (Michigan associate head coach) Will Healy After the young Will Healy faded, Charlotte opted to go the opposite direction and nab a grizzled veteran. Poggi, 62, has a storied career as a high school coach to his name and helped reorganize Michigan behind the scenes over the past two years. It's not a flashy hire, but Poggi might be the kind of organizational mind Charlotte needs while entering the AAC. Grade: B n/a Jeff Scott Scott was fired after a 4-26 record in three seasons leading the Bulls. His only win over an FBS opponent came over Temple in 2021. n/a Bryan Harsin Harsin was fired following a 41-27 loss to Arkansas in Week 9, 21 games into his tenure but also right as the university undergoes a change in leadership at AD. Harsin exits with 9-12 record and never quite fit in after arriving from Boise State . Harsin is owed more than $15 million n/a Paul Chryst Chryst was fired after a 2-3 start despite posting a 67-26 record in eight seasons in Madison. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is serving as the interim coach for the rest of the season. Chryst's contract states the school owes him approximately $16 million; however, the two sides negotiated a smaller, undisclosed sum. n/a Karl Dorrell Dorrell went 8-15 in three seasons in Boulder and is owed approximately $8.7 million for his buyout. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford is serving as the interim coach. n/a Geoff Collins Collins was dismissed after posting a 10-28 record in four seasons on The Flats. Offensive line coach Brent Key is serving as the interim coach for the Yellow Jackets. Collins is owed approximately $11.37 million in buyout.

Notable retentions, extensions