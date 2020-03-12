College football coronavirus updates: Ohio State, Michigan cancel spring games, limit recruiting

As the NCAA announced Wednesday that the 2020 NCAA Tournament would proceed without fans in the stands and only a limited number of people in attendance at its games, universities across the country weighed how to handle sporting events on their on campuses. Two of the first teams to weigh in came from the Big Ten.

Ohio State and Michigan announced Wednesday that their respective spring football games have officially been canceled.

Michigan announced limitations for the football team's spring schedule, including the cancellation of the open practice scheduled for April 18 in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Spring practice is scheduled to continue as planned for the team, but the open practice, which serves as the culmination of the spring period and is open to the fans for a spring game-like atmosphere in Michigan Stadium, has been canceled. The football open practice was a crucial part of a nine-event weekend for Michigan that has already seen its tone change in recent days.

The school has also implemented limitations on coaches conducting off-campus recruiting activities and the hosting of official or unofficial visits. All this takes place as Michigan Athletics has decided to limit attendance at all home competition to athletes, officials, coaches, essential personnel and two family members.

As for Ohio State, the school announced Wednesday evening that it "will continue to host intercollegiate athletic sporting events, but attendance at all events for the remainder of the academic year will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, team coaches and staff, essential event management, operational and facility staff, and credentialed members of the media." None of the events will be open to the public. Also, like Michigan, Ohio State has canceled the spring game that was set to be played on Saturday, April 11.

A number of schools have begun to cancel spring practices and games, as well as classes themselves, and the odds are high that these will not be the final games canceled in the coming days. To keep up with all the latest ways the COVID-19 virus outbreak has had an impact on college football, check out our tracker below.

All team activities suspended

Spring games canceled

Big Ten: Michigan, Ohio State

Cincinnati MAC: Kent State

Recruiting limitations in place