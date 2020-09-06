College football is back, and on Monday night two programs with proud histories will go head-to-head when the BYU Cougars visit the Navy Midshipmen. The two schools swapped roles in recent years, with BYU going from the Mountain West to an independent, while Navy went from an independent to joining the AAC. Both programs have claimed a national championship, but the Midshipmen have had more success lately after Ken Niumatalolo led the program to an 11-2 record and a No. 20 in the final AP Poll last season.

The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. It's the third time these two programs have met head-to-head and Navy is favored by one on the road, with the total listed at 49.5 in the latest Week 1 college football odds from William Hill. Before locking in any Week 1 college football picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 1 college football picks the model is recommending: The Under hits in Navy vs. BYU. This is the first meeting between these two programs since 1989, when Ty Detmer was just a sophomore for the Cougars. This year, it will be Zach Wilson at the helm for BYU.

Wilson took a step back from his first year as a starter to his second, with a 157.2 QB rating in 2018 to just a 130.8 mark last season. His completion rate dropped from 65.9 percent to 62.8. He'll be matched up against a Navy secondary that returns all four starters from 2019 after allowing just a 56.8 percent completion rate.

Meanwhile, Navy replaces starting quarterback Malcolm Perry, who rushed for 2,107 yards and 21 touchdowns while also throwing for 1,084 yards and seven scores. The Navy triple-option will undoubtedly suffer a dropoff without Perry, while limited contact in training camp doesn't bode well for Navy's extremely nuanced and physical offensive system.

Week 1 college football odds (via William Hill)

BYU at Navy (-1, 49.5)