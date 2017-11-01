College Football Playoff announces title game sites, including first in Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium will host the title game following the 2021 season

The College Football Playoff is coming to the Midwest.

The CFP announced the sites for the four national title games that will take place between 2020 and 2023, and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium will play host to the 2022 title game, the first time the title game will not take place in either the South or West.

Here are the four sites chosen.

  • January 2021: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida
  • January 2022: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • January 2023: Stadium TBD, Los Angeles, California
  • January 2024: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

"We said we were gonna move the championship game around when we started the Playoff," said CFP chair Bill Hancock following the announcement. "We were serious about that, and now we've done it."

The 2023 title game is expected to take place at the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams in Inglewood, California.

This year's national title game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

