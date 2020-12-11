COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country, so it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. With many unknowns about the virus and its long-term effects, schools are taking every precaution necessary to make sure the student-athletes and staff are protected. As we enter Week 15 of the 2020 season, there have now been 128 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
There have been three major cancellations in Week 15. The Ohio State-Michigan game scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Columbus is off. After some discussion by the Big Ten, the Buckeyes will still play in the conference championship game against Northwestern despite not meeting the Big Ten's six-game minimum requirement for entry. Cincinnati's game vs. Tulsa is also off. The two teams are scheduled to meet next week in the AAC Championship Game. Plus, Oklahoma at West Virginia is off after the Mountaineers were forced to shut down activities for a week. And Washington at Oregon was canceled as the Huskies battle with their own COVID-19 outbreak.
Some teams, such as Florida, Missouri, Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, FIU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Rice, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Miami and Wake Forest have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.
Here is the full list of college football game postponements.
|Game
|Original date
|New date
ULM at Troy
Sept. 5
Dec. 17
SMU at TCU
Sept. 11
Canceled
NC State at Virginia Tech
Sept. 12
Sept. 26
Marshall at East Carolina
Sept. 12
Canceled
|Tulsa at Oklahoma State
|Sept. 12
|Sept. 19
|Louisiana Tech at Baylor*
|Sept. 12
|Canceled
|Houston at Memphis
|Sept. 18
|Dec. 5
|BYU at Army
| Sept. 19
|Canceled
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|Sept. 19
|Dec. 12
|Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
|Sept. 19
|Oct. 10
|Charlotte at North Carolina
|Sept. 19
|Canceled
|FAU at Georgia Southern
|Sept. 19
|Dec. 5
|Houston at Baylor*
|Sept. 19
|Canceled
|Memphis at UTSA
|Sept. 25
|Canceled
|Georgia State at Charlotte
|Sept. 26
|TBD
|Notre Dame at Wake Forest
|Sept. 26
| Dec. 12
|North Texas at Houston
|Sept. 26
|Canceled
|Tulsa at Arkansas State
|Sept. 26
|Canceled
|South Florida at FAU
|Sept. 26
|Canceled
|Temple at Navy
|Sept. 26
|Oct. 10
|Rice at Marshall
|Oct. 3
|Dec. 5
|Troy at South Alabama
|Oct. 3
|Dec. 5
|Louisiana at Appalachian State
|Oct. 3
|Dec. 4
|UAB at Rice
|Oct. 10
|Dec. 12
|FAU at Southern Miss
|Oct. 10
|Dec. 10
|Appalachian State at Georgia Southern
|Oct. 14
|Dec. 12
|Oklahoma State at Baylor
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 12
|Vanderbilt at Missouri
|Oct. 17
|Nov. 28
|LSU at Florida
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 12
|Cincinnati at Tulsa
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 5
|FIU at Charlotte
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 5
|Southern Miss at UTEP
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 5
|Missouri at Florida
|Oct. 24
|Oct. 31
|New Mexico at Colorado State
|Oct. 24
|Canceled
|Marshall at FIU
|Oct. 30
|Dec. 11
|North Texas at UTEP
|Oct. 31
|Dec. 12
|Wisconsin at Nebraska
|Oct. 31
|Canceled
|Purdue at Wisconsin
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|FIU at UTEP
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|Louisville at Virginia
|Nov. 7
|Nov. 14
|Air Force at Army
|Nov. 7
|Dec. 19
|Tulsa at Navy
|Nov. 7
|Dec. 5
|Washington at California
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|Louisiana Tech at North Texas
|Nov. 7
|Dec. 3
|UTSA at Rice
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|Arizona at Utah
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|Air Force at Wyoming
|Nov. 14
|Canceled
|Auburn at Mississippi State
|Nov. 14
|Dec. 12
|Memphis at Navy
|Nov. 14
|Canceled
|Texas A&M at Tennessee
|Nov. 14
|Dec. 19
|Alabama at LSU
|Nov. 14
|Dec. 5
|Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State
|Nov. 14
|Dec. 5
|Georgia at Missouri
|Nov. 14
|Dec. 12
|Ohio State at Maryland
|Nov. 14
|Canceled
|Pitt at Georgia Tech
|Nov. 14
|Dec. 10
|Rice at Louisiana Tech
|Nov. 14
|Canceled
|North Texas at UAB
|Nov. 14
|Canceled
|Coastal Carolina at Troy
|Nov. 14
|Dec. 12
|Gardner-Webb at Charlotte
|Nov. 14
|Canceled
|Cal at Arizona State
|Nov. 14
|Canceled
|Utah at UCLA
|Nov. 14
|Canceled
|Ohio at Miami (OH)
|Nov. 17
|Canceled
|Utah State at Wyoming
|Nov. 19
|Canceled
|UAB at UTEP
|Nov. 20
|Canceled
|Arizona State at Colorado
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|Nov. 21
|Dec. 12
|Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|Nov. 21
|Dec. 19
|Charlotte at Marshall
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Wake Forest at Duke
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Houston at SMU
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Navy at South Florida
|Nov. 21
|TBD
|Central Arkansas at Louisiana
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|UNLV at Colorado State
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Texas at Kansas
|Nov. 21
|Dec. 12
|Michigan State at Maryland
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|San Jose State at Fresno State
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Washington State at Stanford
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Clemson at Florida State
|Nov. 21
|Canceled
|Colorado State at Air Force
|Nov. 26
|Canceled
|Louisville at Boston College
|Nov. 27
|Nov. 28
|San Diego State at Fresno State
|Nov. 27
|Canceled
|Washington at Washington State
|Nov. 27
|Canceled
|Miami at Wake Forest
|Nov. 28
|Dec. 5
|Louisiana Tech at FIU
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|Arkansas at Missouri
|Nov. 28
|Dec. 25
|Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|Nov. 28
|Dec. 12
|Southern Miss at UAB
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|Tulsa at Houston
|Nov. 28
|TBD
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|Utah at Arizona State
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|Cincinnati at Temple
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|Oklahoma at West Virginia
|Nov. 28
|Dec. 12
|Colorado at USC
San Diego State at Colorado
|Nov. 28
| Canceled
Replaced
|FAU at Middle Tennessee
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|Virginia at Florida State
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|San Jose State at Boise State
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|UTEP at Rice
|Nov. 28
|Canceled
|Charlotte at Western Kentucky
|Dec. 1
|Canceled
|Southern Miss at UTEP
|Dec. 4
|Canceled
|Wake Forest at Louisville
|Dec. 5
|Dec. 19
|Alabama at Arkansas
|Dec. 5
|Dec. 12
|Northwestern at Minnesota
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|Maryland at Michigan
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|Ole Miss at LSU
|Dec. 5
|Dec. 19
|Missouri at Mississippi State
|Dec. 5
|Dec. 19
|Miami at Wake Forest
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|Florida State at Duke
|Dec. 5
|Dec. 12
|Kent State at Miami (OH)
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|Houston at SMU
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|FIU at Charlotte
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|Boise State at UNLV
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|Liberty at Coastal Carolina
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|Vanderbilt at Georgia
|Dec. 5
|Dec. 19
|Buffalo at Ohio
|Dec. 5
|Canceled
|UAB at Middle Tennessee
|Dec. 6
|Canceled
|Western Carolina at North Carolina
|Dec. 11
|Dec. 5
|Ole Miss at Texas A&M
|Dec. 12
|TBD
|Cincinnati at Tulsa
|Dec. 12
|Canceled
|Michigan at Ohio State
|Dec. 12
|Canceled
|Ohio at Kent State
|Dec. 12
|Canceled
|Charlotte at Marshall
|Dec. 11
|Canceled
|Purdue at Indiana
|Dec. 12
|Canceled
|Miami (OH) at Bowling Green
|Dec. 12
|Canceled
|Washington at Oregon
|Dec. 12
|Canceled
|Oklahoma at West Virginia
|Dec. 12
|Canceled
|Texas at Kansas
|Dec. 12
|Canceled
* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.